Newtimes Hair Returns to COSMOPROF Bologna for the Third Time—Previewing New Launches and Upgraded Textures for 2026

Visit Hall 34 (Country Pavilion),Stand E21 to compare real samples for quick shade matching and discuss lead times, sourcing plans, customization with the team.

BOLOGNA, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newtimes Hair , a global manufacturer and supplier of premium human hair systems , wigs, toppers, and extensions, serving salons and hair clinics across more than 100 countries and regions, today announced it will return to COSMOPROF Bologna 2026 for the third time, exhibiting March 26–29, 2026 at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy.Attendees can meet the Newtimes Hair team at Hall 34 (Country Pavilion), Stand E21, where the company will preview new launches and upgraded textures and offer an in-person sampling experience designed to help buyers make faster, more confident decisions. With real samples available at the booth, visitors can evaluate shades and textures in person—making selection simpler and reducing the guesswork that can come with viewing products only on a screen."COSMOPROF Bologna is a working show," said a Newtimes Hair spokesperson. "People come in with a list, a timeline, and real decisions to make. At our stand, you can compare samples immediately, get a clear match, and talk through what it takes to move forward—lead times, project needs, and customization. You'll also see our 6 latest extension shades."A Booth Experience Built for Speed: Real Samples, Side-by-Side Comparisons, and Clear AnswersTrade shows move quickly. Many buyers have minutes, not hours, to evaluate options. For that, Newtimes Hair is centering its booth experience on fast, hands-on comparison. At Stand E21, visitors will find a curated selection of real samples for quick shade matching and on-the-spot evaluation, along with team support to guide comparisons and narrow down the right options.Newtimes Hair expects the conversation to start the way it often does in real sourcing meetings:1. "Can you match this tone?"2. "How fast can you deliver?"3. "Can we customize this for our project?""And we want the answers to be immediate," the spokesperson added. "Bring a reference shade or a target look, and we'll walk through options right there—shade, texture, base, and what it looks like operationally in terms of lead time and planning."New Launches and Upgraded Textures—Available to Preview on SiteNewtimes Hair will use COSMOPROF Bologna 2026 to preview new launches and updated textures, giving visitors a first look at what's new and what has been refined. While sourcing details vary by project, the booth experience is designed to help partners evaluate options efficiently and set next steps quickly."Texture can be the deciding factor," said a Newtimes Hair team representative. "On a call, it can be hard to describe. In person, it's obvious—how it looks under light, how it moves, and what feels right. That's why COSMOPROF is the right place to preview these updates."Talk Sourcing with the Team: Lead Times, Projects, and CustomizationBeyond samples and previews, Newtimes Hair is inviting visitors to use the show to handle practical sourcing topics in a direct, time-saving format. The team will be available to discuss:1. Lead times and delivery planning2. Project-based sourcing and program needs3. Customization requirements and how to scope them4. Next-step workflows after the show (sampling follow-ups, alignment on priorities, and ongoing support)"At the booth, we're not just showing products—we're helping people plan," the spokesperson said. "If you already have a project timeline, bring it. If you're exploring options, bring questions. Either way, our job is to make the next decision easier."Built to Support Global Partners at Scale Newtimes Hair supports customers in 100+ countries and regions with reliable quality, fast global logistics, and multiple local warehouses. The company's global operations are designed to help buyers manage timelines and replenishment needs more effectively across markets."Our customers operate in real time," said the spokesperson. "They need consistency and speed—and they need a supplier that can support growth across regions. That's the kind of conversation we expect to have at COSMOPROF: what you need now, what you're planning next, and how we support it."Plan Your Booth Visit: What to Bring for Faster AnswersTo make the most of your time at Hall 34, Stand E21, Newtimes Hair recommends bringing one or more of the following:1. A reference shade2. A swatch or photo under neutral lighting helps the team match tone quickly using real samples.3. Your target timeline4. Even a rough delivery window helps shape the lead-time conversation and next steps.5. Basic project scope6. Where it will be used, key preferences, and any must-haves—so the team can narrow options faster.7. Customization notes8. Any specific requirements you're considering, so the team can outline what information is needed to evaluate feasibility."If you show up with a shade reference and a timeline, we can get you much further, much faster," the spokesperson added. "That's the value of meeting in person."Event Details1. Event: COSMOPROF Bologna 20262. Dates: March 26–29, 20263. Venue: BolognaFiere, Bologna, Italy4. Booth: Hall 34 (Country Pavilion), Stand E21Booth navigation note: Visitors can use the official venue map and the Hall 34 floor plan to locate the Country Pavilion area and Stand E21.Schedule Time with Newtimes HairTo request information ahead of the show—or to set a time to meet during COSMOPROF Bologna 2026—contact Newtimes Hair:Media / Meeting ContactPhone (USA): 1-310-345-1823WhatsApp (HQ): +86-186-6193-9293Email: info@newtimeshair.comAbout Newtimes HairNewtimes Hair supports customers in more than 100 countries and regions with reliable product quality, fast global logistics, and service enabled by multiple local warehouses. The company works with customers worldwide on sourcing programs, lead times, and custom hair requirements.

