Comfy Sleepers Expands Butterfly Memory Foam Pillow Availability to the United States and United Kingdom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfy Sleepers , an Australian ergonomic comfort and wellness brand, is pleased to announce the expansion of its flagship Butterfly Memory Foam Cervical Pillow into the United States and United Kingdom. Following strong demand from Australian customers, the company is extending access to the pillow’s contoured design for shoppers seeking more consistent head and neck support across multiple sleep positions.Comfy Sleepers developed the Butterfly Pillow around a distinctive “butterfly” profile that combines a central cradle for the head with gently raised side wings intended to support the neck. Integrated cutouts along the sides are designed to provide space for shoulders and arms, a feature many sleepers look for when traditional pillows feel crowded or require frequent repositioning.Additionally, a premium memory foam core forms the foundation of the pillow. According to the company, memory foam responds to heat and pressure, gradually conforming to the user’s shape and then returning toward its original profile after use, which can help maintain a more stable feel night after night. Not only that, but a soft, breathable outer cover supports airflow to help reduce heat buildup, and the removable cover is machine washable for straightforward care.Designed as a versatile sleep-support option, the Butterfly Pillow is positioned for people who experience nighttime discomfort tied to poor head alignment or inconsistent pillow height. Side sleepers often prefer a higher contour that helps fill the space between the shoulder and head, while back sleepers may benefit from a centered cradle that helps keep the head settled. Combination sleepers who shift positions during the night can look for consistent support without constant readjustment. Comfort preferences vary, so suitability may depend on personal sleep style and feel preferences.“Comfy Sleepers built the Butterfly Pillow to solve a common problem; waking up feeling like the neck and shoulders never fully relaxed,” says Jason Bronson, Founder of Comfy Sleepers. “Expanding into the U.S. and U.K. allows more customers to access an ergonomic design that focuses on stable positioning and everyday comfort.”Customers in the United States and United Kingdom can now order the Comfy Sleepers Butterfly Pillow through the company’s online store. Standard delivery is available at no cost, with express shipping offered for customers who prefer faster arrival. Purchases are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, with the company noting that it aims to resolve concerns in good faith in line with its published policy.For more information, or to order, please visit https://comfysleepers.com/ About Comfy SleepersComfy Sleepers is an Australian direct-to-consumer brand founded in 2023 that specializes in bedding and home textile products. The company focuses on ergonomic sleep and comfort solutions made with premium materials and thoughtful design, delivered through online channels to support competitive pricing and responsive customer care. More than 100,000 customers across Australia have purchased Comfy Sleepers products, reflecting the brand’s growing presence in the sleep-comfort and wellness category.

