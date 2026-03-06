Joanne Shaw Taylor Teams Up with Orianthi on Powerful New Single 'What Good Is My Love?'

A fiery blues-rock duet confronting heartbreak, doubt, and the question of love that isn’t returned

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns today with a stirring new single, “What Good Is My Love?” featuring acclaimed Australian guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi. Out now via Journeyman Records, the emotionally charged track pairs two of modern blues-rock’s most formidable guitarists for a dynamic and deeply personal collaboration. WATCH the official music video for “What Good Is My Love?” Now. Stream “What Good Is My Love?” on all platforms HERE Driven by a slow-burning groove and soaring guitar interplay, “What Good Is My Love?” explores the painful uncertainty that comes when love is no longer reciprocated. Joanne’s soulful vocals, while Orianthi’s stunning guitar solo, carries the weight of the song’s central question, capturing the vulnerability of realizing that even the deepest devotion may not always be enough.“We’ve probably all been in the position at some point in life when the love we had and give isn’t returned,” Joanne shares. “Whether it’s unrequited or simply fades. I wanted to write a song for those of us who have had to question, "What good is my love if it’s not enough?”The track unfolds with a simmering intensity before erupting into electrifying guitar exchanges between Joanne and Orianthi, whose fiery playing adds another dimension to the song’s emotional arc. The pairing of their distinct styles creates a striking musical dialogue, blending raw blues grit with soaring melodic leads. Together, they deliver a performance that balances heartbreak with defiant strength, turning personal reflection into an anthemic moment of catharsis.“What Good Is My Love?” arrives as the latest preview of Joanne’s forthcoming studio album, due out later this year. The single follows the recent release of “Hell Or High Water,” a blues-gospel anthem about perseverance and inner struggle, gaining momentum across streaming platforms and radio.The upcoming album builds on the momentum of Joanne’s critically acclaimed Black & Gold, which drew widespread praise upon its release. Classic Rock awarded the album a 9/10 rating, while Powerplay Magazine highlighted its “pop appeal and smoothness.” Guitarist Magazine noted that it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene called it “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.” Together with the Black & Gold (Deluxe Edition) and a run of acoustic reinterpretations, the album marked a major creative milestone in Joanne’s career.The new single arrives as Joanne prepares to launch her Spring 2026 U.S. headline tour, bringing her electrifying live show to audiences across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Florida. The run begins March 18th in Skokie, IL and includes stops in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Florida, culminating with a sold-out appearance at Sound Wave Beach Weekend in Miramar Beach. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a set that blends new material with fan favorites from across her catalog. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour 2026 Spring U.S. TourMarch 18 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 20 - Kent, OH - The Kent StageMarch 21 – Pittsford, NY – Beston HallMarch 22 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerMarch 24 – Red Bank, NJ – The VogelMarch 25 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterMarch 27 – State College, PA – The State TheatreMarch 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageMarch 29 - Oakmont, PA - The Oaks TheaterMarch 31 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterApril 2 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreApril 3 – Greenville, SC – Peace CenterApril 4 – Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsApril 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LiveApril 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsApril 10 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert HallApril 10-12 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutEurope Summer DatesMay 23 Peer, BE Deusterstraat 78May 24 Schöppingen, DE Schöppingen Blues FestivalMay 25 Raalte, NL Ribs & Blues FestivalMay 27 Hanover, DE PavillonMay 28 Nuremberg, DE Lowen SaalMay 29 Eindhoven, NL Muziekgebouw EindhovenFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]-rock

