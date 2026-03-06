Med Aesthetics Miami Named a 2025 Top Morpheus8 Provider by InMode

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami-based practice earns elite designation for clinical excellence in RF microneedling — one of aesthetics' most sought-after non-surgical treatments Med Aesthetics Miami has been officially recognized as a 2025 Top Morpheus8 Provider by InMode, the global leader in energy-based aesthetic technology. The recognition places the Miami practice among a select group of providers nationwide distinguished for their expertise, clinical outcomes, and demonstrated mastery of the Morpheus8 platform.Morpheus8 is a minimally invasive device that combines radiofrequency energy with microneedling to remodel subdermal tissue, tighten skin, and contour the face and body — without surgery or significant downtime. It has become one of the most in-demand treatments in aesthetic medicine, favored by patients seeking measurable, lasting results without going under the knife.The Top Morpheus8 Provider designation is awarded directly by InMode and reflects consistent treatment delivery, clinical proficiency, and sustained patient demand — not a self-nomination or purchased recognition.“This recognition belongs to every patient who trusted us with their care and every member of our team who shows up committed to excellence. Morpheus8 is one of the most powerful tools we have for non-surgical transformation, and being recognized at this level tells our patients they are in the right hands.” — Rosanna Bermejo, MBA, MSN, NP | Founder & President, Med Aesthetics MiamiMed Aesthetics Miami is led by Rosanna Bermejo, MBA, MSN, a nurse practitioner with more than 15 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and a recognized commitment to innovation in patient care. The practice is further supported by board-certified consultant Dr. Alejandro Espaillat, whose clinical expertise reinforces the team's dedication to safe, outcomes-driven treatment.As part of the recognition, Med Aesthetics Miami's Top Provider status will be featured prominently on InMode's official Find A Provider directory — increasing visibility to patients actively searching for credentialed Morpheus8 specialists in the Miami market, one of the most competitive aesthetic markets in the country.Med Aesthetics Miami is currently accepting consultations for Morpheus8 and a full suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. To schedule a consultation, contact the practice at 305-356-7402 or visit www.medaestheticsmiami.com About Med Aesthetics MiamiMed Aesthetics Miami is a premier medical aesthetics practice led by Rosanna Bermejo, MBA, MSN, NP, a nurse practitioner with over 15 years of experience dedicated to bringing the latest research and innovation to patient care. Supported by board-certified consultant Dr. Alejandro Espaillat and a team of certified aestheticians and technicians, the practice offers personalized, evidence-based treatments designed to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence.About InModeInMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technology, developing solutions across plastic surgery, dermatology, gynecology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. The company's Morpheus8 platform is used by top aesthetic providers in more than 90 countries worldwide.

