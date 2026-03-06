Lana Kerr Launches HERgevity Movement Redefining Women’s Longevity

Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, author, and wellness innovator Lana Kerr is officially launching HERgevity , a bold new women’s initiative designed to transform the way women think about health, longevity, and self-ownership. The movement debuts this Sunday and will continue gaining momentum throughout the year with educational initiatives, community storytelling, and major appearances at leading women’s health events, including sponsorship of the LiveLong Women’s Health Summit taking place in San Francisco this April.At its core, HERgevity introduces a new language around women’s health. The word itself merges two powerful ideas, HER and longevity, to represent a shift in perspective: longevity designed, claimed, and led by women themselves. Rather than viewing wellness through isolated phases of life, HERgevity reframes women’s health as a lifelong investment in vitality, resilience, and power.Kerr, founder of the patented skincare innovation CO2Lift® , has spent years at the intersection of science, wellness, and education. Her work has consistently focused on the foundational principles that drive human performance, particularly the role oxygen plays in cellular health and skin vitality. That philosophy now anchors the HERgevity movement through a simple but powerful statement that has become a defining message across Kerr’s initiatives:OXYGEN IS NOT OPTIONAL.The phrase reflects both the scientific foundation behind CO2Liftand the broader philosophy behind HERgevity, that women must prioritize the essential elements that sustain long-term health and wellbeing. As Kerr explains, longevity is not simply about extending lifespan; it is about investing intentionally in the factors that allow women to thrive physically, emotionally, and intellectually throughout every stage of life.The official launch of HERgevity this Sunday marks the beginning of a year-long campaign designed to elevate women’s voices and experiences. A central element of the initiative encourages women around the world to record and share their personal stories, reflecting on their journeys, their health, their resilience, and what longevity means to them. These stories will become part of the HERgevity campaign, creating a collective narrative that highlights the diverse experiences of women across generations and backgrounds.“Women’s longevity has historically been discussed quietly or clinically,” said Kerr. “HERgevity reframes it as something powerful, visible, and worth celebrating. We want women to share their stories, their challenges, and their strength, because those stories are what shape the future.”The campaign will extend across digital platforms, podcasts, community initiatives, and major wellness events throughout the year. One of the movement’s key moments will take place this April when HERgevity appears as a sponsor at the LiveLong Women’s Health Summit in San Francisco, where Kerr and the HERgevity initiative will help drive conversations around women’s health, longevity, and leadership.The summit will provide an opportunity to bring the movement’s message directly to a community of health experts, entrepreneurs, and advocates working to shape the future of women’s wellness. Through discussions, storytelling, and collaboration, Kerr aims to further establish HERgevity as a defining framework in the evolving longevity conversation.Importantly, Kerr notes that the movement’s central message must remain clear and consistent. The official campaign statement is “OXYGEN IS NOT OPTIONAL.” With its official launch this weekend, HERgevity begins what Kerr hopes will become a lasting global dialogue, one that encourages women everywhere to rethink how they approach their health, their vitality, and their future.“Women are living longer, leading more, and redefining every stage of life,” Kerr said. “HERgevity is about claiming that future and recognizing that investing in ourselves is not optional, it is essential.”Women interested in participating in the HERgevity campaign are encouraged to record and share their personal stories as part of the growing movement celebrating women’s longevity and empowerment.About Lana KerrLana Kerr is an entrepreneur, author, and wellness innovator known for her work at the intersection of science, skincare, and longevity. She is the founder of CO2Lift, a patented skincare technology trusted by medical professionals and consumers worldwide. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and wellness initiatives, Kerr advocates for a deeper understanding of women’s health and longevity, empowering women to invest in their wellbeing at every stage of life.

