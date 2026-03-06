Align Your Business with the Real You Named 2025 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist

"Align Your Business with the Real You" by Jennifer Musser

Award‑winning business guide distinguished as a Foreword INDIES Finalist in Career and Business & Economics for its transformative, human‑centered approach.

WEST CALDWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PenRock press is pleased to announce "Align Your Business with the Real You: Connect with Yourself, Create What Matters Most, and Define Your Success" has been recognized as a finalist in the 28th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2025.The complete list of Finalists can be found at: https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2025/ “This year’s finalist judging process leaves us buoyant about the health of independent publishing,” says Executive Editor Matt Sutherland. “From Self-Help titles to Business, Poetry to Juvenile Nonfiction, we have never seen such a remarkable collection of submissions. With the competition so tight, the 2025 finalists should feel immensely proud.”"Earning finalist honors in two competitive business categories is a powerful testament to how Jennifer Musser’s work is resonating with professionals seeking meaningful, lasting change." — PenRock pressWinners in each genre, along with Editor’s Choice Prize winners and Foreword’s Indie Publisher of the Year, will be announced in June 2026.###Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. In print and online, its FOLIO award-winning design and editorial content make the magazine a favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers—an excellent resource when it comes to purchasing books. Foreword INDIES and the Foreword Clarion Review service complement our online content and print magazine, helping to showcase independent authors and publishers.###

