March 04, 2026 – Nevada Auto Policyholders to Receive Dividend from State Farm Mutual

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Nevada Division of Insurance

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –



CARSON CITY, NV – March 04, 2026 – State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, one of Nevada’s and the nation’s largest writers of auto insurance, announced it will issue approximately $5 billion to qualifying customers through a policyholder dividend.

Nevada policyholders with an auto policy in force as of December 31, 2025, will receive, on average, a $66 dividend payment for each insured vehicle. State Farm Mutual stated that payments will be distributed sometime this summer, either through direct deposit or by check.

Policyholders should contact their State Farm agent to confirm eligibility, obtain payment timing details, and ask any questions related to the dividend.

Nevada Insurance Commissioner, Ned Gaines stated, “I am happy to hear of State Farm Mutual’s policyholder dividend payments. The ability to issue dividends demonstrates the company is financially stable, maintaining a steady underwriting strategy and rating appropriately. State Farm is demonstrating that as a mutual company, they are committed to providing value to their policyholders.”

Consumers who have questions about their auto insurance policy or need assistance may contact the Nevada Division of Insurance Consumer Services Section at (775) 687-0700 or visit DOI.NV.GOV.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The Nevada Division of Insurance regulates Nevada's $30 billion insurance industry and protects the rights of Nevada consumers. The Division provides oversight of insurance companies, producers, and related entities; enforces insurance laws and regulations; and offers consumer assistance, education, and outreach programs to help Nevadans make informed insurance decisions.

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

# # #