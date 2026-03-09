Invitation to a Boisset Collection 'Last Supper–Inspired Dinner' at Le Club

Da Vinci's Last Supper JCB's dream Last Supper guests

“Jean-Charles Boisset Hosts a Unique Napa Valley Evening of Wine and Hospitality with Support from Robert and Celeste White of Lux Forum.”

meals shared together often become moments that define relationships and strengthen community.” — Celeste White

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are now available for an evening inspired by one of history’s most famous shared meals will come to Napa Valley on March 22, when vintner Jean-Charles Boisset hosts a special Last Supper–Inspired Dinner at Le Club in Rutherford.The black-tie gathering will feature an exquisite four-course dinner paired with wines from the Boisset Collection, bringing together Napa Valley’s celebrated culinary culture and wine around the tradition of gathering at the table.The event is not a fund raising event, it is supported by Napa Valley residents Dr. Robert White and Celeste White in conjunction with the Boisset collection and Lux Forum. Proceeds from the dinner will go to support The Salvation Army’s programs serving individuals and families in need throughout Napa County.“Some of the most meaningful conversations in life happen around a shared table,” said Dr. Robert White. “Events like this remind us that meals are not just about food—they are about connection, gratitude, and caring for others in our community.”Celeste White noted that the inspiration for the evening carries a timeless message.“The story of the Last Supper reminds us that hospitality and fellowship can carry deep spiritual meaning,” she said. “It is wonderful to see that idea reflected through Napa Valley’s culture of food, wine, and generosity.”A Reflection on the Meaning of the TableDuring the evening, Pastor Ted Max of Yountville Community Church will share the historical and spiritual significance of the Last Supper—an event remembered for the powerful symbolism of friendship, faith, and shared purpose.The dinner’s format invites guests to experience the table as both a place of hospitality and a setting for thoughtful conversation, echoing traditions that have shaped communities for centuries.Leonardo da Vinci’s famous mural depicting the biblical meal has long captured the imagination of artists, historians, and theologians. In many ways, the upcoming Napa Valley dinner reflects that same idea: that meals shared together often become moments that define relationships and strengthen community.Jean-Charles Boisset and the Art of HospitalityThe wines served throughout the evening will come from the Boisset Collection, founded by French-American vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, who is known internationally for combining Old World wine traditions with Napa Valley creativity.Boisset has often described wine as a catalyst for connection.“Wine is meant to bring people together,” he has said. “When people gather around a table with food and wine, they create experiences and memories that stay with them for a lifetime.”His hospitality concepts—seen at destinations such as Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena and Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma—often blend storytelling, design, and theatrical presentation to celebrate the culture of wine.That philosophy makes the dinner a natural extension of Napa Valley’s longstanding tradition of hospitality.Event DetailsEvent: Last Supper–Inspired DinnerDate: March 22Location: Le Club, Rutherford, Napa ValleyFormat: Four-course dinner paired with Boisset Collection winesAttire: Black TieAttendance: Tickets are available at: Tock Beneficiary: The Salvation ArmyAbout Robert and Celeste WhiteDr. Robert White and Celeste White are longtime Napa Valley residents engaged in supporting philanthropic, cultural, and faith-based initiatives throughout the region. Their community involvement includes work with local churches, historical preservation, health care, agriculture and youth programs, and multiple other charitable organizations that strengthen community life across Napa County and beyond.

