HGP Files Advanced Nuclear Cooling Patents for up to 50% Power Uprates and Improved Safety Margins

Patent filings cover advanced coolant flow distribution and variable-speed pump systems for small modular reactors and commercial PWR fleet life extension.

The nuclear industry must advance thermal-hydraulic systems now to meet the demands of SMR deployment and ensure the current and next generation of reactors operate safer while meeting new AI demand.” — Gregory A. Forero

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HGP Files Advanced Nuclear Cooling Patents Enabling Up to 50% Power Uprates, Lower Reactor Temperatures, Longer Fuel Cycles, and Improved DNBR Safety Margins HGP Intelligent Energy LLC today announced the filing of multiple U.S. patent applications covering advanced reactor coolant flow distribution and variable-speed reactor coolant pump control systems for pressurized water reactors (PWRs).The patent portfolio addresses improved thermal-hydraulic performance and DNBR safety margins within reactor cores through optimized coolant flow distribution, passive flow control hardware, and coordinated pump control strategies.While applicable to a range of pressurized water reactor designs, the technologies are particularly well suited to small modular reactors (SMRs) where lower operating temperatures, simplified cooling architectures, and enhanced passive safety margins are key design goals.By improving coolant flow distribution within reactor fuel assemblies and core subchannels, the system is designed to reduce peak fuel temperatures and increase thermal safety margins relative to conventional configurations. Lower peak temperatures can reduce thermal stress on reactor materials and fuel, potentially supporting longer fuel cycles and extended reactor component lifetimes.For modular reactor systems, improved coolant management may allow operation at lower overall thermal stress levels, supporting simplified safety systems and increased operational resilience. These characteristics are increasingly important for SMR deployments intended to operate in flexible grid environments or remote installations.The technologies described in the filings may also support modernization strategies for portions of the existing U.S. commercial nuclear fleet by improving thermal-hydraulic performance and fuel utilization while maintaining established reactor safety margins.The filings come amid growing national focus on advanced nuclear technologies. The U.S. Department of Energy has emphasized the importance of advanced reactor systems, improved fuel utilization, and modular nuclear deployment as part of broader efforts to expand clean and reliable energy generation.Improving reactor thermal-hydraulic performance may also support long-term operation of nuclear plants beyond current license periods as the U.S. nuclear fleet evaluates operation toward 60- and potentially 80-year lifetimes.“HGP’s patent filings focus on the thermal-hydraulic systems that ultimately determine how reactors perform in real-world operating conditions,” said Gregory A. Forero, founder of HGP Intelligent Energy. “Advances in coolant flow control, pump performance, and reactor safety margins can help enable safer modular nuclear systems while supporting the continued reliability of existing nuclear infrastructure.”Small modular reactors are designed to be factory-manufactured nuclear units typically under 300 megawatts, enabling scalable deployment and potentially shorter construction timelines compared with traditional large reactors.HGP plans to continue expanding its intellectual property portfolio in advanced reactor thermal-hydraulic systems, reactor monitoring technologies, and modular nuclear plant architectures.About HGP Intelligent Energy LLCHGP Intelligent Energy LLC is a Dallas-based technology company focused on advanced nuclear energy systems, reactor infrastructure, and intelligent power generation technologies designed for next-generation industrial and critical energy markets.Media Contactmedia@hgpenergy.com

