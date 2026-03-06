Kamilla Rovshanbekova Builds Reputation as Creative Image Producer Behind Major Fashion and Campaign Productions

Photo by Ernest Stepanov

Known for work with top models and campaigns, @kamvisage Kamilla Rovshanbekova continues expanding her influence across fashion, media, and live productions.

Colleagues frequently note Rovshanbekova’s ability to translate creative concepts into visually cohesive imagery, making her a valued collaborator across editorial, campaign, and live productions.” — - set director

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fast-moving world of fashion and media, where the power of an image can define a campaign or shape a cultural moment, Kamilla Rovshanbekova , professionally known as @kamvisage - is emerging as a creative force behind the scenes. Based in New York and working across major editorial, commercial, and cultural productions, Rovshanbekova has built a reputation not only as a sought-after hair and makeup artist but as a creative image producer whose work helps shape the visual language of modern beauty storytelling.Over the past several years, Rovshanbekova has collaborated with internationally recognized models and talents including Cindy Mello, Josie Conseco, Jessie Li, Ediza Ferris, Carla Giozan, and Caitlin O’Connor, contributing to editorial shoots, campaign productions, and magazine covers. Known for her refined aesthetic and ability to bring cohesion to complex productions, she is frequently involved in projects where beauty artistry plays a central role in defining the overall visual direction.While many beauty professionals focus strictly on execution, Rovshanbekova’s work often extends into the broader creative process. With a background that includes brand social media strategy and content development, she brings an understanding of how imagery must translate across print, digital platforms, large-scale advertising, and experiential activations.“Beauty today lives in many places at once,” Rovshanbekova said. “When you’re creating a look on set, you’re thinking about how that image will resonate on a magazine page, on a billboard, or across social platforms. It’s about making sure the beauty supports the entire visual story.”Her ability to bridge editorial aesthetics with large-scale campaigns was visible in the global CO2Lift® campaign “What’s On Their Face,” which anchored its launch in New York City through a multi-platform rollout that included wheat-posting installations across the city, billboard placements, press coverage, and an immersive pop-up experience. The campaign blended beauty imagery with public visibility, demonstrating how contemporary beauty campaigns increasingly function as cultural moments rather than traditional advertising.Beyond fashion and commercial work, Rovshanbekova has also contributed to projects centered on storytelling and awareness. She is currently involved in a breast cancer documentary under production, where the focus shifts from editorial glamour to authentic visual storytelling.Her work continues to expand into large-scale productions as well. Rovshanbekova is collaborating with HEAL United on the creative coordination of hair and makeup for an upcoming halftime performance launching May 30, a project designed to combine performance, awareness, and visual spectacle.As the fashion and beauty industries continue to evolve, professionals like Rovshanbekova represent a new generation of creatives whose work moves fluidly between artistry, production, and visual strategy.For Rovshanbekova, the mission remains grounded in the power of collaboration.“The most exciting part of this industry is the collective creativity,” she said. “Every production is an opportunity to build something visually meaningful together.”With several additional productions and campaigns currently in development, Rovshanbekova’s growing body of work continues to reflect the expanding role of beauty professionals in shaping the imagery that defines modern fashion and media.

