BSides Maine Announces Internationally Acclaimed Cybersecurity Expert Jayson E. Street as 2026 Keynote

Internationally Acclaimed Cybersecurity Expert Jayson E. Street

BSides Maine, the first hacker conference in Maine debuts May 30, 2026 in Portland with keynote by Jayson E. Street. Tickets are just $25 and include lunch.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BSides Maine , the state’s first community-driven hacker conference, today announced that Jayson E. Street — globally recognized cybersecurity expert, author, and self-described “Hacker, Helper & Human” — will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural full-day event on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Tickets are priced at $25 and include lunch, making this one of the most accessible and high-value cybersecurity events in New England.Meet the Keynote: Jayson E. StreetFew people in the world of cybersecurity carry a résumé quite like Jayson E. Street’s. FOX25 Boston dubbed him a “notorious hacker,” he was featured in an episode of National Geographic’s Breakthrough series where they called him “world class,” and the Director of Counterintelligence at the Pentagon has called him a “change agent.” Street himself prefers a simpler label: Hacker, Helper & Human.Street is a simulated adversary for hire — a professional engaged to test organizational security through social engineering, physical intrusion, and technical exploits. He has successfully robbed banks, hotels, government facilities, and biochemical companies across five continents, exposing vulnerabilities before malicious actors can find them.He is the author of the Dissecting the Hack series — required reading at colleges across the world. He has spoken at major security conferences in more than 50 countries, was invited to present training at the Pentagon on situational awareness, and serves as the DEF CON Groups Global Ambassador. He brings a rare level of expertise paired with an ability to make even complex security concepts engaging and accessible.About BSides MaineBSides Maine is part of the global Security BSides movement — a community-driven framework for building educational conference events for and by information security professionals. Since the first BSides event in 2009, the movement has grown to more than 1,237 events across 280 cities in 69 countries. BSides events are known for their intimate atmosphere and direct interactions that push the field forward in ways that larger, more constrained conferences cannot.BSides Maine brings that tradition to Maine for the first time. The conference takes place May 30, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Hannaford Hall in Portland, Maine. It is organized by a local team of experienced cybersecurity professionals and is aimed at practitioners, hobbyists, and the technologically curious — covering everything from vulnerability research and adversary simulation to secure software development, hardware hacking, and infrastructure resilience.Attendees can expect technical talks, hands-on workshops, hardware hacking tables, live demos, and the spontaneous hallway conversations that define the best security events. The conference brings together professionals, researchers, vendors, students, privacy advocates, and government and industry leaders from across Maine and New England in an environment that values inclusion, collaboration, and meaningful contribution.General admission is just $25 and includes lunch. Students and job seekers can attend for free through a scholarship program. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available for organizations that want to support the region’s growing security community.Event DetailsDate: Friday, May 30, 2026 — 9:00 AM to 5:00 PMLocation: Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine, Portland, MaineTickets: $25 (includes lunch) — Free for students and job seekersWebsite: www.bsidesmaine.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.