ABSI Meets with Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel to Celebrate Her Support of the Disability & Autism Community

Michael Forsberg of ABSI with Riverside County Supervisor, Karen Spiegel

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) recently met with Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Supervisor representing the Second Supervisorial District. ABSI is deeply thankful for Supervisor Spiegel’s steadfast support of the disability and autism community and for her continued commitment to providing public services for all.Supervisor Spiegel has been an elected public servant since 1996, beginning her distinguished career in the Corona community. Over the years, she has served in multiple leadership roles, including City Treasurer, Council Member, and four terms as Mayor. In November 2018, she was elected to represent Riverside County’s Second Supervisorial District and was sworn in for her second term on January 10, 2023.Supervisor Spiegel’s passion for service is evident in her dedication to strengthening community engagement and expanding access to County resources. She consistently encourages residents to participate in City and County government, fostering collaboration and transparency during each stage of the process. Throughout her tenure, she has introduced innovative programs and initiatives that reflect her commitment to responsive, community-centered leadership.“Meeting with Supervisor Spiegel was both encouraging and inspiring,” said Michael, M.S, BCBA, LBA from Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) “Her willingness to listen and her genuine care for individuals with disabilities and autism demonstrate the kind of leadership that makes a meaningful difference in our community. It also aligns perfectly with the mission of ABSI.”Autism Behavior Services, Inc. looks forward to continued collaboration with Supervisor Spiegel and Riverside County leaders as we work together to ensure individuals of all abilities have access to the services, opportunities, and support they deserve.For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc., please visit www.autismbehaviorservices.com or call 1-855-581-0100About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is dedicated to providing high-quality social groups, and individualized autism treatment and support. ABSI works collaboratively with families, schools, and communities to promote meaningful progress and improve the quality of life for all neurodiverse individuals.

