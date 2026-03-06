Special Audit Details Investigation into Salt Creek Township Trustee

COLUMBUS — A former Salt Creek Township trustee paid court-ordered restitution of $865 after he admitted using a township truck to haul gravel to a family member’s residence.

The total against James Fox included $825 in audit costs after the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into the incident.

A special audit detailing the investigation was released Thursday and is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU received a complaint in March 2024 that Fox had used a township truck to haul township-owned gravel to a family member’s property for personal use.

Fox was indicted in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court in June 2025 and pleaded guilty in September 2025 to a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

As part of a plea agreement, he resigned as trustee and made restitution of $865, including $40 repaid to the township. His sentence also included a $1,000 fine and prohibitions on public employment in Ohio for seven years.

Thursday’s special audit report includes a finding for recovery matching the court-ordered restitution, which was repaid.

