Finding for Recovery of $3,237.12 Issued Against Former, Current Coal Grove Officials over Repairs to Former Fiscal Officer’s Vehicle

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $3,237.12 was issued Thursday against three former and one current official from the Village of Coal Grove in Lawrence County after the village paid for maintenance repairs on a vehicle it did not own.

Former Fiscal Officer Courtney Rice and her bonding company, former Administrator Steve Patton, former Village Council member Kim McKnight and current council member Frederick Roush are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the village’s financial activities from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The full audit report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined the village paid an Ashland, Kentucky, business $3,237.12 for maintenance and repairs on a vehicle owned by Rice. Village officials said the payment was considered additional compensation for Rice performing work-related duties using her personal vehicle.

Auditors noted, “… there is no official record that the additional compensation… was discussed prior to approval at a formal village meeting, nor did the village pass a resolution or ordinance on the matter.”

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov