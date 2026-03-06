Travel Advisory: Next Route 113 Traffic Shift in Warwick Scheduled for March 13

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Friday night, March 13, is scheduled to shift travel lanes on Route 113 (East Avenue) eastbound over I-95 and I-295 in Warwick. The lanes were temporarily shifted during bridge construction and will be moved to the right on March 13. Westbound travel lanes will not be affected.

With this change, RIDOT will create a work zone between the eastbound and westbound lanes to provide space for construction of a new median barrier.

All ramps and exits will remain open, except for the ramp from Route 113 East to I-95 North, which is expected to reopen in early spring. This median work will finish by the summer.

The bridge replacements are part of the $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT is improving several important corridors and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.