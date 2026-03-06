Travel Advisory: Route 37 Lane Shift Planned for March 13 for Next Phase of Oaklawn Avenue Bridge Replacement in Cranston

Starting Friday night, March 13, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift travel lanes to the left on Route 37 East at the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge in Cranston. The date was rescheduled from March 7 due to rain in the forecast.

This is the third of three phases of construction. To date, RIDOT has replaced two-thirds of the bridge. The lane shift creates a work zone so the Department can safely demolish and replace the final portion of the bridge. The traffic pattern will be in place until April when lanes will be restored to their original configuration. All work on this bridge will be done by early summer.

RIDOT is rebuilding the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge as part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.