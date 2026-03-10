(SMOA) Names The Law Office of Brian Gormley LLC as Official Legal Partner Serving 14,000 D.C. Housing Providers

Members can now hire vetted legal council Brian Gormley, Esq., in landlord-tenant litigation, regulatory compliance, evictions & more in the District.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small Multifamily Owners Association (SMOA), representing more than 14,000 independent rental property owners across Washington, D.C., has named The Law Office of Brian Gormley, LLC as its official legal partner, strengthening legal support for one of the region’s largest organized networks of small housing providers.The partnership provides SMOA members with direct access to experienced counsel in landlord-tenant litigation, regulatory compliance, lease drafting and review, eviction proceedings, and real estate transactions throughout the District, Maryland, and Virginia.Small multifamily housing providers operate in one of the most legally complex rental environments in the country. D.C.’s Rental Housing Act, rent stabilization framework, evolving tenant protections, and active enforcement climate require focused legal expertise and practical courtroom experience.“D.C.’s housing environment is not for the unprepared,” said Dean Hunter, Founder and President of SMOA. “Our members are responsible for thousands of rental units across the city. They deserve experienced legal counsel that understands the stakes and knows how to navigate this regulatory landscape. This partnership delivers exactly that.”Founded by attorney Brian Gormley, the firm has built a reputation for representing landlords and property owners in both litigation and transactional matters, offering practical, results-oriented legal strategies tailored to the realities of operating rental housing in the District.“D.C. landlords face an extraordinary level of regulatory scrutiny and legal complexity,” said Gormley. “Through this partnership with SMOA, we are committed to providing responsive, specialized legal guidance that helps property owners protect their investments and operate with confidence.”SMOA serves as a leading voice for independent housing providers in Washington, D.C., advocating on housing policy, delivering member resources, and supporting the long-term viability of small multifamily ownership across the District. The addition of a dedicated legal partner further strengthens the association’s member support infrastructure at a time of heightened regulatory and legislative activity.About The Law Office of Brian Gormley, LLCThe Law Office of Brian Gormley, LLC is a Washington, D.C.–area real estate and estate planning law firm representing landlords, property owners, and renters in litigation and transactional matters across the District, Maryland, and Virginia. Learn more at https://www.gormleylawoffice.com About the Small Multifamily Owners Association (SMOA)The Small Multifamily Owners Association is a Washington, D.C.–based membership organization representing more than 14,000 small multifamily property owners. SMOA advocates on housing policy, provides member resources, and supports the independent landlord community throughout the District. Learn more at https://www.multifamilyowners.org Media Contacts: The Law Office of Brian Gormley: Jennifer Abernethy 571-426-9607Small Multifamily Owners Association: Dean Hunter 202-431-3346

