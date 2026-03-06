Revive Health Selected as a Care Delivery Partner in Eli Lilly Initiative Expanding Employer Access to Obesity Care

ReviveHealth, Inc. John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Services, Revive Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Revive

Revive’s integrated platform helps employers deliver coordinated care programs for employees managing weight-related health conditions

Employers are entering a new phase in how obesity care is delivered. Our collaboration with Eli Lilly reflects a shared commitment to deliver transparent obesity care, responsibly and at scale.” — John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As employers increasingly seek comprehensive approaches to managing weight-related health conditions, ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive) today announced it has been selected as one of a limited group of administrators partnering with Eli Lilly to expand employer access to obesity care.Employer demand for integrated obesity care programs has been accelerating as organizations look for more effective ways to address weight-related health conditions across their workforce.The initiative connects employers with organizations capable of delivering coordinated care programs that integrate clinical care, behavioral support, and pharmacy services as access to obesity therapies continues to expand across the healthcare ecosystem. The platform is intended to help employers provide employees with broader care options while improving affordability and transparency in drug costs.Revive was selected for its ability to deliver physician-led care, behavioral health support, pharmacy services, and digital tools through a single employee-facing healthcare platform. The Revive platform also provides employees with access to wellness resources such as guided workouts, mindfulness programs, coaching content, nutrition planning tools, and healthy recipes that support long-term lifestyle change.“Employers are entering a new phase in how obesity care is delivered,” said John Olsen, PharmD, General Manager of Pharmacy at Revive. “Our collaboration with Eli Lilly reflects a shared commitment to deliver transparent obesity care, responsibly and at scale, while allowing for benefit flexibility. Employers are increasingly looking for solutions that combine clinical guidance, behavioral support, pharmacy services, and digital engagement tools to help people build healthier habits and sustain meaningful health improvements.”Revive’s Weight Health program provides physician oversight, lifestyle coaching, behavioral support, and pharmacy services within a single care experience accessible through the Revive digital platform. This approach helps employers address both the clinical and behavioral drivers of obesity while supporting sustained improvements in health and long-term participation in care programs.“Pharmacy services play a critical role in ensuring obesity care programs work effectively at scale,” said Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Revive. “When pharmacy support is integrated into the care experience, employers can help support appropriate treatment pathways while enabling employees to stay engaged in care over time.”The collaboration reflects the growing importance of integrated care models that combine clinical care, behavioral support, pharmacy services, and digital engagement to address one of the most complex and costly health challenges facing the workforce.Revive’s broader care platform connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, pharmacy, and weight health into a unified experience designed to simplify access and improve outcomes across the full spectrum of employee health needs.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability. www.revive.healthMedia Contact:

