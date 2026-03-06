Attorney General Jackley Urges "National Slam the Slam Observance Day" to Urge Consumers to Remain Cautious About Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages consumers to remain vigilant against scammers who impersonate government agencies, law enforcement or businesses.

Thursday is “National Slam the Scam Day” in conjunction with it being National Consumer Protection Week. Federal, state, local government, non-profit organizations, and private companies remind consumers that unsolicited social media messages or telephone calls from different organizations may not be what they seem.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, and that makes it even more important for consumers to be careful when contacted by an organization via social media or telephone,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Always verify first by contacting the organization directly with a known number, not one that’s provided to you.”

Attorney General Jackley said his Consumer Protection Division handled approximately 82,000 direct calls, inquiries, and complaints from consumers and businesses in FY25. The division offers some tips when receiving such contacts:

*** Avoid being pressured making a quick decision.

*** Be cautious when asked to pay only with a gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.

*** Talk with someone you trust before you act.

*** Do not click on links.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/, You may help someone else by reporting what you’ve encountered.

Visit ftc.gov/scams to stay up to date on the latest scams and the tactics scammers use.

