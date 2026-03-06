Friday Ceremony to Celebrate Graduation of 200th Law Enforcement Certification Class

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that Friday’s graduation of the current Basic Law Enforcement Certification class is not only a ceremony for the students, but also a celebration of the 200th class to complete the program.

“This course has produced outstanding law enforcement officers who have served our communities and state since 1960,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This graduation ceremony will honor what this program has meant for law enforcement in South Dakota.”

Friday’s graduation begins at 10 a.m. CST at the Larkspur Landing Event Center, 1908 N. Garfield Ave., in Pierre. Joining Attorney General Jackley as speakers will be Gov. Larry Rhoden, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The 39 recruits, representing 29 different law enforcement agencies, are graduating after completing 13 weeks and 520 hours of coursework. The certification course is required for students to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

Graduates completed instruction in areas including law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, along with adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies across the state.

Members of the 200th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

John Anderson, Brown County Sheriff’s Office; Jarett Armstrong, Brookings Police Department; Jeremiah Armstrong, Vermillion Police Department; Steve Berlanga, Jr., Union County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle Brown, Mobridge Police Department; Andrew Bush, Lyman County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Carlson, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Nathan Chambers, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office; Mattlock Christenson, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office; Keith Cowan, University of South Dakota;

Ryan Del Rosario, Hot Springs Police Department; Nathan Dennis, Gettysburg Police Department; Garrett Douglas, Mitchell Police Department; Ryan Duprel, Belle Fourche Police Department; Johnathon Farmer, Turner County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Fowler, Butte County Sheriff’s Office; Tate Fremo, Brule County Sheriff’s Office; Devin Harrison, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office; Christian Hanna, Mitchell Police Department; Brendan Holder, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office;

Jamie Klein, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office; Dirk Leis, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Joshua Livermore, Canton Police Department; James Lyon II, Custer County Sheriff’s Office; Justin McDaniel, Spink County Sheriff’s Office; Lilja McKendry, South Dakota Highway Patrol; RickyLee Medina, Mobridge Police Department; Cody Rakow, State Game, Fish and Parks Department; Tyler Rasmussen, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Hunter Rice, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office;

Bryant Rolfs, Scotland Police Department; Delilah Rouse, Yankton Sioux Tribe; Brendan Siers, Mission Police Department; Carter Spear, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Connor Swaney, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Sophia Touailat, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department; Roland Traveny, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Michael Woolridge, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office; and Edwin Young Jr., Rosebud Police Department.

-30-