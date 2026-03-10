Henry B. González Convention Center and Smart City Networks Expand Wi-Fi 7 Investment with Next Phase of Enhancements

Expanding next-generation wireless capacity with over 100 additional Wi-Fi 7 access points to support high-density events across the San Antonio venue

This upgrade ensures we remain a top-tier destination, ready to host and support the world’s premier events.” — Patricia Muzquiz Cantor

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following last year’s successful deployment of a facility-wide Wi-Fi 7 upgrade, Smart City Networks and the Henry B. González Convention Center (HBGCC) are advancing their investment in next-generation connectivity with a new phase of network enhancements designed to further elevate performance, coverage, and scalability throughout the venue.In 2025, Smart City Networks completed a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade at HBGCC in preparation for one of the industry’s most bandwidth-intensive events. The project included Access Point replacement, a core network upgrade, and the deployment of Wi-Fi 7 technology across the building, ensuring the center could support high-density, high-demand conventions with confidence.Now, building on that foundation, Smart City Networks is launching the next phase of improvements, including the addition of over 100 new Wi-Fi 7 Access Points strategically placed throughout the facility to enhance coverage and density in key areas.“Our focus is always on the guest experience,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director of Convention & Sports Facilities. “This upgrade ensures we remain a top-tier destination, ready to host and support the world’s premier events.”The new access points will improve high-traffic and mixed-use spaces across multiple levels of the convention center, including the River Level, Street Level, Meeting Level, ballrooms, and the Lila Cockrell Theatre. In several of these areas, the enhancements will eliminate the need for temporary augmentations during large events by providing permanent, high-density wireless coverage.“This next phase demonstrates what’s possible when a venue works with a partner that understands convention center technology inside and out,” said Tim Wortman, Vice President of Operations at Smart City Networks. “Because our wireless design engineers and installation teams are in-house, we’re able to design smarter networks, move faster, and deliver upgrades more efficiently. Our unparalleled experience inside convention centers also allows us to optimize both the design and installation process, providing cost-effective solutions that keep venues like the Henry B. González Convention Center operating at the highest level.”With these continued enhancements, the Henry B. González Convention Center further strengthens its standing as a premier destination equipped to host global conventions, trade shows, and technology-forward gatherings that demand resilient, high-capacity connectivity.For more information about the Henry B. González Convention Center, visit https://www.sahbgcc.com/ For more information about Smart City Networks, visitAbout Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering innovative infrastructure that enhances the event experience for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees alike.About the Henry B. González Convention CenterLocated in downtown San Antonio along the River Walk, the Henry B. González Convention Center hosts conventions, trade shows, and major events that attract industry leaders from around the world. Known for its modern facilities and continued investment in technology, the center remains committed to delivering exceptional event experiences.

