Jana Malecek to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jana Malecek, founder of J&J Paint Parties, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how turning a passion for art into an interactive, community-driven business can spark confidence, joy, and meaningful connection.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Malecek explores how creativity and fun can become powerful tools for self-expression and collaboration.She breaks down the strategy behind building an experience-based business—from meticulous planning and branding to engaging communities through shared artistic moments.Viewers will learn how resilience, adaptability, and embracing a unique artistic style can set entrepreneurs apart in a competitive market.Jana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jana-malecek

