Attorney General Jay Jones Warns Virginians About Scams Targeting Grieving Families

Attorney General Jones Cautions Virginians to Beware of Scam Artists Posing as Funeral Home Staff and Demanding Immediate or Additional Payments

Richmond, VA – As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jay Jones is warning Virginians who have recently lost loved ones or friends to watch out for scams taking advantage of them as they grieve.

“It’s hard to imagine anything worse than preying on a person who has just lost a beloved family member or loved one,” said Attorney General Jones. “Unfortunately, there are scam artists actively posing as funeral home staff and illegally demanding immediate or additional payments from grieving family members by claiming that the funeral will be canceled or other services will not be provided unless these payments are made immediately. I urge Virginians to learn more about these scams and their rights if they become victims of these scams.”

Virginians should understand that scammers obtain information about deceased persons, their family members, and the funeral homes providing services through published obituaries. They use this information to contact family members and pretend to be someone from the funeral home.

Here are some tips to recognize and avoid these scams:

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

Contact the funeral home directly. Use a phone number that you know is real, not one you got from the scammer’s text, email, or phone call. If you do not know it, you should find it on the General Price List you got from the funeral home.

Know how scammers tell you to pay. Scammers want to get your money immediately, and in a way that makes it hard to track them down and hard for you to get your money back. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

