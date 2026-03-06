Theme for International Men’s Day 2026 on November 19: 'The Future Is Everyone'

IMD LOGO Lisa Britton, Men & Boys Advocate from USA

The theme for International Mens Day 2026 is a call for compassion & collaboration. Men and women are at their best when they work together.

“Since the dawn of time, men and women have worked together, not only to survive but to thrive”.” — Lisa Britton, Men & Boys Advocate USA

WOLLONGONG, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global leadership team of International Men’s Day (IMD) has announced the agreed theme for this year. IMD was first celebrated on the 19th of November in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad in the Caribbean. Jerome says “When we help men… women benefit. When we have a good man in a family, the children benefit, and the world as well.”IMD is now marked in more than eighty countries around the world, each year on November 19. The twenty-eighth annual commemoration of IMD will occur this year, and the theme will be The Future Is Everyone.This theme was first raised as a concept by Lisa Britton from the USA six years ago. It is a generous invitation to everyone for the recognition and support of males. The theme echoes real inclusion, genuine equality, and magnanimity.2026 Theme Announcement Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3mFratWuwY&t=3s Warwick Marsh, co-founder of Dads4Kids mentioned that pillar 5 of International Men’s Day is to “Improve gender relations and promote gender equality”. He implored all people to get behind the theme with these words: “Let’s work together to make a better world for men and boys, and women and girls.”Nat Marsh the new CEO of Dads4Kid said that “The goal of Dads4Kids is to help dads be the best they can be. Good men become good dads! That’s why we have been supporting IMD for the last 19 years.Lisa Britton who is a writer and advocate for men and boys from the USA reflected that, “Since the dawn of time, men and women have worked together, not only to survive but to thrive”.She continued “Rather than saying the future is female, I believe that the future is for everyone… Hopefully we’ll get more women onboard, I hope we get more organisations onboard, I hope we get the UN onboard, and I hope we get more nations onboard for International Mens Day 2026.”David Maywald, author, board member and advocate for men and boys said, “The global team at International Men’s Day is excited to announce their enthusiastic support for the International Council for Men and Boys public campaign for reform at the United Nations. They have three goals for 2026:1. Formal recognition of International Men’s Day on the UN calendar (the first official day for men or boys, when there are already 13 days for women and girls).2. Mandatory reporting of outcomes for males and females across UN programs and the Sustainable Development Goals.3. Endorsement of the New York Declaration for Men and Boys, coming 31 years after adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Action Plan for women and girls.”Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men’s Day, said, “By drawing together males and females in collaboration, International Men’s Day will create positive change at a global scale during 2026.So, on 19 November 2026, let us greet everyone with a smile and the words, ‘Happy International Men’s Day. Let’s make sure we do the same for International Women’s Day on Sunday 8 March 2026.”Media contacts:1. David Maywald, Executive Leader for International Men’s Day on Cell +61 413 594 785 and Email: info@dads4kids.org.au2. Lisa Britton Email: lisamichellebritton@gmail.com3. Warwick Marsh Cell: 61 418 225 2124. Dr Jerome Teelucksingh Email: j_teelucksingh@yahoo.comSources:

Key Team Leaders from International Men’s Day announcing the theme for IMD on Nov 19: “The Future Is Everyone”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.