Discover nature at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City in March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this March. Nature center staff have a variety of upcoming programs aimed at helping the public explore and enjoy nature this spring. Programs include but are not limited to:

Atlatl March 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.: This event is designed to teach adults about the historic method of hunting, the atlatl. All needed materials will be provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiu.

Hiking at Hart Creek March 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join MDC staff at Hart Creek Conservation Area in Boone County for a moderate 3-mile hike. This event is designed for those ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oib.

Spring Awakening Stroll March 22 from 2-4 p.m.: All ages are invited to walk the Raccoon Run trail with MDC staff to look for signs of early spring blooms, migrating birds, and other signs of spring awakening. The trail is paved, and it consists of 1 mile of gentle hills. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oia.

Virtual Turkey Hunting Basics March 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Join MDC staff online to learn about the basics of spring turkey hunting. Participants will learn about scouting, calling, shotgun ballistics, safety and more. All ages are invited. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiD.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this March, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public, and many require advance registration.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.