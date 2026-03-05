Techbridge Girls Named Macquarie FY26 People’s Choice Grant Winner, Launches International Women’s Day Collaboration

TBG has been selected as a Macquarie FY26 People’s Choice Grant Winner, for its impact in expanding opportunity and belonging for youth in STEM nationwide.

Being selected as a People’s Choice Grant winner is meaningful. Through this partnership, we’re bringing the ‘Give to Gain’ theme to life.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) is proud to announce that it has been selected as a Macquarie FY26 People’s Choice Grant (PCG) Winner, recognizing the organization’s impact in advancing opportunity and belonging for youth in STEM across the United States.As part of this partnership, Techbridge Girls will also collaborate with Macquarie on an event centered on the theme “Give to Gain.” The event will feature a panel discussion bringing together STEM, Data Science, and AI leaders from Techbridge Girls and Macquarie to explore how investing in young talent creates stronger communities, workplaces, and futures for all.The panel will provide space for Techbridge Girls to share its mission and impact, while engaging Macquarie employees in meaningful ways to support and participate in the organization’s work. Focused on philanthropy in local communities, the event will include conversation, connection, and opportunities to get involved in helping expand the pipeline and pathway to STEM careers for all.“Being selected as a People’s Choice Grant winner is meaningful. Through this partnership, we’re bringing the ‘Give to Gain’ theme to life—showing how when we give young people access, confidence, and belonging, we all gain a stronger, more innovative future.” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls.The People’s Choice Grant will support Techbridge Girls’ national network of afterschool STEM programs, educator training, and community partnerships that help girls build skills, confidence, and a lasting sense of belonging in STEM as well as the systemic change programs with adult STEM leaders nationwide.Together, Techbridge Girls and Macquarie are creating opportunities for employees to connect their values with action, demonstrating how corporate philanthropy, employee engagement, and education can work together to drive lasting impact.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officerjstancil@techbridgegirls.org

