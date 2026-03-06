The Annapolis Film Festival takes place March 26-29, 2026 - 4 days - 70+ films - parties - panels See Maude Apatow's directorial debut in POETIC LICENSE, the Friday Spotlight film. Actors Kyle Gallner and Samara Weaving star in CAROLINA CAROLINE, the Saturday SPOTLIGHT film.

Annapolis Film Festival Opens Ticket Sales, Announces Big Spotlight Films for 2026 Program

Small City. Big Films.” — Festival Directors and cofounders - Patti White and Lee Anderson.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annapolis Film Festival Shines a Light on Spotlights“The Heartbeat of Film” Comes Alive Through Powerful Curated ExperiencesThe Annapolis Film Festival has opened ticket sales today for some of the hottest new films out there. Check out their Opening Night, Closing Day, and Friday and Saturday. Spotlight films anchoring its 2026 program, taking place March 26–29 in historic downtown Annapolis. The 2026 Festival Presenter is the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation. ( www.giesefoundation.org ) marking a second year with the fest.With more than 70 films screening across four days, the slate has film selections that compare to other larger big city festivals. Elevating Annapolis with film culture has been intentional from the start. “Small City. Big Films,” say festival directors and cofounders Patti White and Lee Anderson. Reflecting this year’s theme, “The Heartbeat of Film,” the curated sections highlight stories that pulse with cultural relevance, global perspective, and deeply human connection.Passes are on sale now. Tickets will be live at 2 PM (EST) Friday, March 6th.Opening Night kicks off with the music-fueled crowd-pleaser from Lionsgate, POWER BALLAD, starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd — the perfect way to launch one of the coolest film weekends anywhere at "One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals In the World," according to MovieMaker Magazine. Lionsgate presents, in association with 30WEST + Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, a Likely Story / Distressed Films production, in association with Treasure Entertainment. Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas star in POWER BALLAD, directed by John Carney (ONCE, SING STREET), which will open the festival at its signature location, Maryland Hall. Other locations include St. John’s College Key Auditorium and Asbury United Methodist Church.Here is what the buzz around town is all about….Friday’s Spotlight film is POETIC LICENSE, the directorial debut of Maude Apatow , daughter of Judd Apatow, starring Maude's mother and actor Leslie Mann, whom she directs in the film.ABOUT THE FILMPOETIC LICENSE follows Liz, a former therapist and soon-to-be empty nester, who relocates to a new town for her husband’s job – a place where she doesn’t know a soul. Her quiet attempt to settle in takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the point of tension between two inseparable best friends and college seniors, Sam and Ari. As their fierce competition for her attention threatens to upend their lives, Liz is pulled into a tangle of longing, self-discovery, and the intoxicating thrill of being truly seen—forcing her to confront the life she’s built and the one she still craves.The festival will bring you a special hometown moment with Annapolis’ own Tim White and Trevor White’s Star Thrower Entertainment-produced film, CAROLINA CAROLINE, starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner, directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier , who is expected to attend the festival. The film opened at the Toronto Film Festival, and Annapolis is one of the few lucky film festivals to screen it.ABOUT THE FILMAcclaimed director Adam Carter Rehmeier’s romantic crime thriller stars Samara Weaving (READY OR NOT, BORDERLINE) as Caroline Daniels, whose desire to leave her small Texas town brings her into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and together they weave a path of crime and passion across the American Southeast. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick, the film features a wide-ranging country music soundtrack, with tracks from artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and over a dozen others.Just off its Sundance premiere, the Annapolis Film Festival's Closing Day film is RUN AMOK, with director NB Mager, who is making a trip to Annapolis to be at the festival for the live Q&A. If you grew up in the 80s, you will recognize Molly Ringwald, who plays the aunt, and comedian Margaret Cho, who plays the principal in RUN AMOK.ABOUT THE FILMWhen Meg, an amateur harpist and professional teacher’s pet, discovers a commemoration is planned for the shooting that took place at her high school ten years ago, she decides to contribute something. After all, the shooting claimed the lives of three students and one teacher—her mom. Meg decides to stage a musical reenactment of the event. With a cast of misfits, Meg tries to pull off this bizarre, tender undertaking while the adults do all they can to stop her.Opening Night, Closing Day, and the Spotlight films reflect the larger vision of the Annapolis Film Festival: to create a cinematic gathering place where 70+ film stories spark dialogue, audiences lean forward, and filmmakers connect directly with their communities. From Coffee Talks at RamsHead OnStage to filmmaker panels, Q&As, student engagement programs, and late-night celebrations, the 2026 festival invites audiences into a fully immersive cultural experience. Check out our full lineup to see more about the film screenings.For full lineup and festival information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com MEDIA CONTACT: PR@annapolisfilmfestival.com | 410-263-3444ABOUT THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVALThe Annapolis Film Festival, a 501c3 non-profit, brings together a dynamic and diverse audience for a shared celebration of film that enlightens, entertains, and inspires. Each year, the festival presents more than 70 films. It hosts conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders, creating a destination event that drives tourism, energizes the local economy, and strengthens the cultural fabric of the region.

AFF25 Sizzle Reel

