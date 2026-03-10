Patrina Wisdom Rocks the House for 100th Episode of Living Room Wisdom Podcast

60 women and a few good men came together to celebrate women's empowerment at the 100th episode recording of Patrina Wisdom's Living Room Wisdom Podcast where Pure Abundance was a central theme.

Live Celebration Signals Bold Expansion Into Top-Tier Media and Women’s Leadership Movement

Anatomy of Abundance® is a lived framework. This night was about women stepping out of performance, into presence. We built community, friendships, and the beginning of new future lives worth living.” — Patrina Wisdom, Host and Executive Producer

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a live event. A podcast recording. A women’s empowerment movement. A powerful moment in podcast history.On February 27, visionary leader, author, TEDx speaker, and abundance strategist Patrina Wisdom lit up LOFT100 Studios in Carlsbad, California, celebrating the 100th episode of her Living Room Wisdom Podcast with a live recording and curated women’s leadership experience.The evening marked a milestone, signaling the evolution of Living Room Wisdom from a beloved long-form podcast into a rising modern media platform centered on embodied leadership, financial truth, identity evolution, and sustainable success for women.A Night of Powerhouse ConversationsThe live 100th episode featured an in-depth conversation with Bob Dalton, founder of Sackcloth & Ashes, whose Buy One, Donate Onemodel has reshaped social impact in business. Dalton shared candid insights on purpose-driven leadership, trust, overcoming technology addiction – particularly in kids, and building companies that serve both people and planet.The celebration also featured a dynamic panel of accomplished women entrepreneurs who brought down the house with pearls of wisdom, insight, and inspiration for a life well lived.• Lenka Holman — Financial educator and contributor to book The Anatomy of Abundance, reminding women that investing isn’t about numbers, it’s about building a life worth living.• Eva Vennari — Founder of The Elevate Institute, who reversed her own chronic illness and now helps women reclaim energy and vitality.• Dr. Karen Kramer — Breakthrough coach with 25+ years of global leadership experience, illuminating what keeps women stuck, and how they rise.The atmosphere was intimate, electric, and deeply relational — true to the ethos of the show and its host Ms. Patrina Wisdom.Rooted in Anatomy of AbundanceAt the core of the podcast — and the evening — is Wisdom’s proprietary Anatomy of Abundanceframework and book. The philosophy weaves together embodiment, nervous system awareness, financial clarity, identity expansion, and conscious leadership.“Anatomy of Abundanceis more than a concept — it’s a lived framework,” said Wisdom. “This night was about women stepping out of performance and into presence. We built community, friendships, and the beginning of new future lives worth living.”Unlike traditional conferences or expos, the 100th episode celebration was curated for high-achieving women in transition: founders, executives, creatives, and leaders seeking depth, coherence, and meaningful community.A Platform on the RiseWith more than 88 episodes released and a steadily growing global audience, Living Room Wisdom is positioning itself among the top tier of women’s leadership podcasts.The 100th episode live event also signals the show’s next chapter: expansion into television and streaming platforms, bringing long-form, values-driven women’s leadership conversations to larger stages while maintaining the show’s knack for intimacy and grace.“This is about redefining how women are seen and heard in media,” Wisdom shared. “Depth belongs in mainstream storytelling.”Mission-Aligned Brand PartnersThe celebration was supported by carefully curated, mission-aligned sponsors integrated into the experience with authenticity and intention:• Pure Abundance, Inc., Sovereign Media Sponsor• Invictus Franchise Brokers, Legacy Sponsor• cThru Media, Legacy Sponsor• Amour Propre• Angela Kung Wellness• Chuao Chocolatier• Elements Massage• Graze Craze• Iris Studio Jewelry• Keystone Productions• LOCL App• Old Glory Beef Jerky• Sackcloth & Ashes• Somerset Winery• State 31 WinesEach sponsor reflected the podcast’s commitment to wellbeing, leadership, and conscious business.The 100th episode of Living Room Wisdom releases March 19, 2026. To watch the premiere on YouTube, subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/@PatrinaWisdom or join Patrina for a live viewing 5:30–8:00 PM at ignite sparked by BBB shared office space in San Diego, Calif.Reserve your seat:About Patrina WisdomPatrina Wisdom is a visionary leader, abundance strategist, bestselling author, TEDx Speaker and creator of the Anatomy of Abundanceframework. Through her company, Pure Abundance Inc., she supports high-achieving women navigating reinvention, leadership expansion, and legacy creation. Accredited business with the Better Business Bureau.About Living Room Wisdom PodcastThe Living Room Wisdom Podcast is a long-form conversation platform dedicated to honest dialogue about leadership, money, embodiment, identity, and modern womanhood — offering women a space to exhale, reflect, and remember who they are becoming. Learn more at PatrinaWisdom.com and LivingRoomWisdomPodcast.com.###

A look inside the Living Room Wisdom podcast 100th Episode event with executive producer and host Patrina Wisdom and guests. Watch the episode on YouTube.

