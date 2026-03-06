Naked Cashmere Announces Gian Matteo Mellerio in the Role of Chief Revenue Officer

The brand, rooted in quiet luxury and uncompromising quality, names commercial and digital leader to drive e‑commerce, retail and B2B growth.

Growth, when thoughtfully structured, becomes an expression of the brand’s integrity.” — Gian Matteo Mellerio, Chief Revenue Officer of Naked Cashmere

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naked Cashmere , a Los Angeles based brand grounded in quiet luxury and exceptional craftsmanship, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership addition within the organization. Gian Matteo Mellerio will serve in the capacity of Chief Revenue Officer, contributing to the structured expansion of Naked Cashmere’s contemporary cashmere business globally.Renowned for its elevated essentials crafted from the finest fibers, Naked Cashmere is guided by a commitment to purity of material, precision in construction and timeless design. The brand serves a discerning clientele through its direct‑to‑consumer platform and three retail locations in New York City, Aspen and Santa Monica, offering an immersive experience that reflects its dedication to quality and refinement.Mellerio brings more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of luxury, digital commerce and commercial transformation. Over the course of his career, he has partnered with global brands across luxury and FMCG including Loro Piana and Beiersdorf (NIVEA), supporting revenue acceleration, omnichannel evolution and customer-centric growth models. His work spans B2C and B2B ecosystems, with a strong focus on integrating AI‑enabled personalization, e‑commerce optimization, retail operations, digital platform and performance-driven commercial strategies to unlock scalable value creation.In his role, Mellerio will support the definition and execution of Naked Cashmere’s global revenue strategy, with a focus on strengthening e-commerce performance, enhancing retail productivity and expanding B2B partnerships. Working closely with the leadership team, he will contribute to aligning merchandising, digital marketing, sales and operations to create a cohesive and scalable commercial platform.Based between Milan and Los Angeles, he will facilitate cross-market collaboration and help shape the brand’s next phase of structured international growth.“Naked Cashmere’s reputation for uncompromising quality and refined design is the foundation for scalable growth,” said Patti Cazzato, CEO of Naked Cashmere. “Gian Matteo’s proven track record driving commercial performance across luxury and mass markets, combined with his deep expertise in digital commerce and B2B strategy, makes him the right leader to grow our e‑commerce, retail and wholesale businesses while preserving the brand’s ethos.”In addition to his executive roles, Mellerio lectures at Bocconi University and frequently speaks on AI in marketing and commercial transformation. He is committed to building high‑performing teams and fostering cultures of collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement.“This is an exciting moment for Naked Cashmere. Beyond scaling revenue, the opportunity lies in refining the business model itself — strengthening the interplay between brand, product and distribution to build a resilient and globally relevant platform. Growth, when thoughtfully structured, becomes an expression of the brand’s integrity,” said Mellerio. “I’m honored to join Naked Cashmere at this inflection point and I look forward to partnering with the team to scale our e‑commerce platform, deepen retail experiences and expand B2B partnerships.”With this appointment, Naked Cashmere reaffirms its commitment to disciplined commercial growth and integrating craftsmanship and modern, data-driven commerce as it continues to shape the future of contemporary cashmere on a global scale.About Naked Cashmere:Founded in Los Angeles, Naked Cashmere is a contemporary cashmere brand rooted in quiet luxury, uncompromising quality, and timeless design. The brand is dedicated to creating elevated essentials crafted from the finest fibers, with a focus on purity of material, precision in construction, and enduring wearability. Each collection reflects a commitment to refined silhouettes and modern versatility, offering wardrobe staples that feel indulgent yet effortless.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.