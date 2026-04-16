CENGN Partners with CNIMI  and Ericsson to Open Advanced Private 5G Manufacturing Lab

The CENGN Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab will be hosted at CNIMI in Drummondville and powered by Ericsson Private 5G technology.

Our validation services and real-world environments, like the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, enable Canadian innovators to bring their technologies to market faster and with greater confidence.” — Sandra Cutrona, President and CEO, CENGN

DUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The CENGN Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab will be hosted at CNIMI (Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent) in Drummondville and powered by Ericsson Private 5G technology.- The lab will provide access to cutting-edge infrastructure, expert support, and a real-world testing environment that enables the validation of Canadian innovation, promoting homegrown commercial success and driving Canadian manufacturing technology adoption globally.- The lab joins seven other living labs as part of the CENGN Living Lab Initiative, which provides innovative Canadian companies co-funded access to real-testing environments to validate their solutions in key economic sectors.Today, CENGN announced a Living Lab partnership with CNIMI and Ericsson to advance Canadian innovation in manufacturing. Through the partnership, the CENGN Living Lab Initiative will now include co-funded access to the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, powered by Ericsson Private 5G and hosted at CNIMI. The living lab will enable Canadian startups and scaleups to test and validate their cutting-edge sensor, robotic, and applied artificial intelligence products for integration in today’s and future manufacturing operations, accelerating their path to market readiness.Supported by a $45 million investment from the Federal Government’s Strategic Response Fund (SRF), CENGN’s national Living Lab Initiative aims to help over 100 Canadian startups and scaleups looking to prepare their innovative products and solutions for commercialization and industry adoption.By offering access to advanced infrastructure, expert support, and real-world testing environments, the CENGN Living Lab Initiative drives technology adoption across key economic sectors. It plays a critical role in boosting Canadian industry competitiveness, fostering new Intellectual Property, and fueling the growth of the country’s most promising technology ventures.CENGN Launches Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, Powered by CNIMI and EricssonAs Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, CENGN drives the innovation and adoption of advanced networking technologies in Canada through connected infrastructure, technical expertise and services, talent development, and the nurturing of a thriving innovation ecosystem.The organization has expanded its services to include access to the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, hosted by CNIMI (National Integrated Center for Smart Manufacturing) in Drummondville, Quebec. The living lab provides real-world testing environments for advanced manufacturing solutions and for manufacturing organizations looking to adopt the latest Industry 4.0 advancements.CENGN selected CNIMI for its hands-on, human-centered approach, which makes advanced solutions more accessible and easier to understand, while enabling entrepreneurs to test them in real-world conditions. Its 2,800 m² (30,000 sq. ft.) factory-lab, an active innovation hub dedicated to industrial transformation, was a natural choice to host the new Living Lab."CNIMI is pleased to partner with CENGN to drive the commercial success of Canadian startups and new transformative technology. Through the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, we are contributing to the development of one of Canada’s key economic sectors." Hussein Ibrahim, Director, CNIMI.CENGN’s Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab will be outfitted with the latest Private 5G wireless connectivity, powered Ericsson. This includes 5G IAP (indoor advanced positioning), enabling validation of solutions targeting key use cases, like indoor positioning systems, integrated sensor and machine solutions, and autonomous stationary and mobile robotics.“As the main technology partner for the CENGN Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, we’re proud to provide our state-of-the-art Private 5G technology to drive secure, ultra-reliable connectivity for smart factories and AI-powered automation. We believe this lab will accelerate the commercial success of Canadian manufacturing startups.” Nishant Grover, President, Ericsson Canada.Federal Government’s ISED Invests $45 MillionInnovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED)’s $45 million investment in CENGN aims to expedite the technology transformation of Canadian industry while directly supporting Canadian innovators through Innovation and Adoption Projects. Each Innovation Project includes up to $250K in co-investment funding to the startup or scaleup, a number which increases up to $500K for Adoption Projects.“Advancing Canada’s leadership in 5G and smart technologies is crucial for our economic growth and global competitiveness. By supporting collaborative partnerships like the CENGN Living Lab with Ericsson and CNIMI, our government is giving innovators and entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector the tools and opportunities they need to accelerate the development of breakthrough solutions in robotics, automation, and applied AI. These partnerships help to build a stronger, more connected ecosystem—where Canadian ideas can be tested, refined and taken to markets worldwide.” The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.This funding is expected to provide a major return on investment, including:- A significant boost in GDP growth- The creation and safeguarding of critical tech jobs in Canada- The launch of innovative Canadian products in the global market- The generation of disruptive and impactful Canadian IP patents- Sales growth and substantial follow-on investment for participating Canadian startups and scaleups- Acceleration of Technology Readiness Levels for participating Canadian companies- The entry of skilled professionals into critical digital technology roles nationwide"With the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, Canadian startups gain invaluable access to test and commercialize cutting-edge manufacturing solutions powered by AI and advanced connectivity. This partnership is vital in boosting Canada’s leadership and competitiveness in the manufacturing sector. I proudly support CENGN's work in driving technological advancement and digital innovation." The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.Empowering Canada’s Leadership in Smart Building Solutions through CENGN Living LabsSandra Cutrona, President and CEO of CENGN, explains the concept behind the CENGN Living Lab Initiative:“By providing our comprehensive validation services alongside access to real-world environments, like the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab, we enable Canadian innovators to bring their cutting-edge technologies to market faster and with greater confidence. The CENGN Living Lab Initiative strengthens Canada’s position as a global leader in manufacturing automation, IoT, advanced communications, and applied AI technology. These technologies are key to accelerating the productivity and efficiency of Canada’s manufacturing sector, and supporting the country’s economic resilience and sovereignty.”Startups and scaleups can access these services through an Innovation Project, where they utilize CENGN Living Lab environments and expertise to test, validate, and certify their solutions for market entry or expansion. Alternatively, a startup can participate in an Adoption Project, where they work directly with a potential customer to test and validate their solution against the customer’s needs and requirements.Uniting a Pan-Canadian Innovation EcosystemThrough CENGN, the Living Labs are connected to a greater pan-Canadian ecosystem of tech-leading organizations, innovation hubs, and sector-focused organizations. This ecosystem enables the accessibility and promotion of CENGN Living Lab services to startups and scaleups nationwide, ensuring all innovative Canadian companies can engage with these advanced environments. Averian, an Ottawa-based company specializing in delivering advanced AI platforms for production environments, will be the Advanced Manufacturing Living Lab’s inaugural demonstration.“Our CENGN Living Lab demonstration will enable us to showcase Averian AI Validator in a high-stakes, real-world manufacturing setting. AI Validator is an advanced AI platform designed for precision defect detection and automated quality assurance. By showcasing this technology in a live environment, we provide manufacturers with the reliability and speed needed to eliminate production errors and significantly increase operational efficiency,” Taimoor Nawab, Chief Executive Officer, Averian.Averian is an AI and custom solutions company building real-world systems deployed in mission-critical, production environments. They design and deliver advanced platforms and solutions that help enterprises build cutting-edge applications that improve quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. Their software is currently used in live environments where accuracy, stability, and performance truly matter. Averian is one of the many innovative Canadian tech companies that will leverage CENGN Living Labs in their commercial growth journey.Resources:CENGN Living Lab Initiative – https://www.cengn.ca/strategic-innovation-fund/ ISED SRF Program – https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/strategic-response-fund CNIMI – https://cnimi.ca/ Averian – https://averian.io/ Andorix – https://www.andorix.com/ Advanced Manufacturing Living Labs, Powered by CNIMI and Ericsson – www.cengn.ca/living-lab-initiative/advanced-manufacturing-living-lab Media Contact:Rick PenwardenSenior Communications ManagerCENGN -Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks613-963-1203Rick.Penwarden@cengn.caCENGN – Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation NetworksCENGN, Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, drives innovation and adoption of applied AI, IoT, and advanced networking technologies through its Living Lab Initiative, technical expertise, and partner ecosystem. Through our services, we enable the digital transformation and competitiveness of the Canadian industry and the commercial growth of Canadian digital technology solutions. CENGN provides access to real end-user environments and the end-to-end testing services and expertise that accelerate validation, demonstration, commercialization, and adoption of digital innovation solutions across Canada and the globe.Our unique expertise and positioning as a neutral third party in an ecosystem of technology, innovation, government, and academic partners, paired with a long track record of overperforming on program mandates, have made CENGN a trusted leader in delivering Government initiatives that support network technology innovation.For more information on the CENGN Living Labs or for general inquiries on CENGN, please contact services@cengn.ca.CNIMIPowered by UQTR and Cégep de Drummondville, the Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent (CNIMI) brings together the technical and scientific expertise of both institutions in engineering and management. Its mission is to support the province’s manufacturing sector in undertaking its digital transformation. To achieve this, CNIMI serves as a driver of innovation in mechanical engineering education, applied research and development (R&D), direct services to businesses, and manufacturing entrepreneurship.CNIMI’s Industry 4.0 initiatives are also delivered through specialized training programs and technology demonstrations. The organization works closely with the manufacturing community to foster knowledge sharing between higher education institutions and industry stakeholders.EricssonOver 70 Years of Connecting CanadiansFor over 70 years, Ericsson Canada has been a cornerstone of the nation’s innovation ecosystem, supporting communication service providers through each mobile technology generation. Ericsson is also a key partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centers and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country – averaging $345 million per year. The company’s commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technology can help achieve climate action goals.

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