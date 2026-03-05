Grow. Unwind. Connect. Partners with Alma Backyard Farms for Community Wellness Workshop in Compton

GUC hosts yoga with Alma Backyard Farms

Grow. Unwind. Connect. (GUC) will host a free community Wellness Workshop in partnership with Alma Backyard Farms on Sunday, March 15

Bringing wellness home is deeply personal. Yoga has given me tools for resilience and peace, and through Grow. Unwind. Connect., we build spaces where families can move, breathe, and grow together.” — Bobby Ray Jones Jr.

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow. Unwind. Connect. (GUC), the Compton-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by former NBA player and Compton native Bobby Ray Jones Jr., will host a free community Wellness Workshop in partnership with Alma Backyard Farms on Sunday, March 15, from 9:30–11:00 AM at 801 E. Redondo Beach Blvd.The all-levels Vinyasa yoga class will be led by Jones, also known as “Yoga Bob,” and is designed to provide accessible wellness programming for individuals and families across Compton and surrounding communities. Yoga mats will be provided, and participants will have the opportunity to win a Lululemon yoga mat. Alma Backyard Farms’ Farm Stand will be open from 8:00 AM–12:00 PM.Alma Backyard Farms is a nationally recognized community garden and food justice organization rooted in South Los Angeles. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating healing-centered spaces that promote health, resilience, and connection.“As a Compton native, bringing wellness home is deeply personal,” said Jones. “Yoga has given me tools for resilience and peace, and through Grow. Unwind. Connect., we’re building spaces where families can move, breathe, and grow together.”Grow. Unwind. Connect. integrates yoga, storytelling, and mentorship into schools, hospitals, and community spaces throughout Compton, Los Angeles County, and Seattle. The organization is currently expanding yoga programming within Compton schools and developing scholarship initiatives to support youth leadership and retreat experiences.The March 15 workshop highlights GUC’s continued commitment to community partnerships and accessible wellness programming in South Los Angeles.The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite:About Grow. Unwind. Connect.Grow. Unwind. Connect. (GUC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Bobby Ray Jones Jr. dedicated to making wellness, creativity, and resilience accessible to underserved communities. Through yoga programming, youth workshops, and community partnerships, GUC empowers children and families to build stronger minds, healthier bodies, and hopeful futures.For more information, visit: https://growunwindconnect.org/ Media InvitationMedia outlets are invited to attend and capture visuals of the yoga session and community engagement at Alma Backyard Farms. Interviews with Bobby Ray Jones Jr. and organizational representatives are available onsite.For additional coordination support:Ashley SteinbergPulse10 Consultingashley@pulse10consulting.comMedia Contact:Samara CadoganPresidentGrow. Unwind. Connect.samara@growunwindconnect.org562-244-6929

