100 Women in Finance Marks 25th Anniversary with Record Breaking London Gala 2026

100 Women in Finance Global Board Members and Senior Leadership at the 2026 London Gala Rehana Farrell, CEO, 100 Women in Finance; Deepa Bharadwaj, Head of Infrastructure, Europe at IFM Investors and Honoree of the 2026 100 Women in Finance EMEA Industry Leadership Award; and Kellan Brown, COO and CDO, 100 Women in Finance Deepa Bharadwaj, Head of Infrastructure, Europe at IFM Investors, Recipient of the 100 Women in Finance 2026 EMEA Industry Leadership Award.

The 25th Anniversary celebration convened global leaders across finance to invest in the next generation of women in the industry.

Performance and inclusion are not competing priorities — they are inseparable.” — Deepa Bharadwaj

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF) raised over £600,000 at its 2026 London Gala , bringing together more than 350 senior leaders from banking, asset management, private markets, and professional services at the V&A South Kensington to advance women’s leadership in finance globally.Held during the organization's 25th Anniversary year, the Gala celebrated progress while underscoring the continued need for measurable change in gender representation across financial services.A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 100WF EMEA Industry Leadership Award for 2026 to Deepa Bharadwaj, Head of Infrastructure, Europe at IFM Investors. Presented by 2024 Honoree Deborah Zurkow, the award recognizes leaders who expand opportunity and champion progress across the industry.In her remarks, Bharadwaj said, “Performance and inclusion are not competing priorities, they are inseparable. When we build diverse teams and create environments where talent can thrive, we strengthen decision-making, resilience and long-term performance across our industry.”The program also spotlighted 100WF’s global initiatives, including LaunchMe , its global mentorship program supporting hundreds of early- and mid-career women in finance.Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance, said, "For 25 years, we have created a space where women’s voices matter, equipping women with the competence, confidence, and visibility to be recognized as experts and leaders across finance."Active in more than 30 locations worldwide, 100WF is a network of over 10,000 members. The London Gala remains a cornerstone of its global community and a flagship moment in its anniversary year.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance.﻿Visit 100women.org to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.