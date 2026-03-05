DISB Announces State Farm Dividend Returning More Than $7 Million to DC Auto Policyholders

(Washington, DC) – The DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) today announced that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company will issue a special dividend this summer to eligible District policyholders, reflecting stronger than expected nationwide underwriting performance.

According to State Farm, District residents with a Private Passenger Auto Voluntary Preferred policy in force on December 31, 2025, will receive a dividend equal to 10 percent of the premium State Farm earned during that period, totaling more than $7 million in returned value to DC drivers. The average dividend for qualifying policies in the District is approximately $173 per vehicle.

The dividend is part of a national distribution by State Farm Mutual, which is returning $5 billion to auto customers nationwide.

DISB Commissioner Karima Woods welcomed the announcement as a positive example of consumer benefit tied directly to improved insurer performance.

“As Mayor Bowser continues championing policies that help residents manage rising costs, our priority is ensuring that District residents receive fair, affordable and transparent insurance pricing,” said Commissioner Woods. “State Farm’s dividend demonstrates how strong financial results should flow back to policyholders. When losses go down and trends improve, consumers must share in that value—and today’s news reflects exactly that.”

State Farm Mutual has indicated that dividend payments will begin this summer, with eligible customers receiving their payments automatically. The company noted that its ability to return funds to policyholders is linked to financial strength and a more favorable national trend in auto loss experience.

About DISB

The mission of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is three-fold: (1) cultivate a regulatory environment that protects consumers and attracts and retains financial services firms to the District; (2) empower and educate residents on financial matters; and (3) provide financing for District small businesses.

Social Media

DISB X

DISB Facebook

DISB LinkedIn

DISB Website