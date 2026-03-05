Auditor Fitzpatrick releases report on Department of Revenue Sales, Use, and Marijuana Taxes
03/05/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
In his annual review of the Missouri Department of
Revenue sales, use, and marijuana taxes, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has once again found
Missouri has the most generous timely sales and
use tax discount in the nation. The report issued by Fitzpatrick's office gives
the Department of Revenue (DOR) a "good" rating and recommends the
General Assembly consider a cap on the amount of discount retained by
businesses each month.
"The timely discount does serve a meaningful purpose for the
businesses that have to collect and remit these taxes, but a reasonable cap
would better align the benefit to businesses of filing and remitting timely
with the cost of doing so, and direct more of the sales tax revenue being paid
by consumers to funding state services as the legislature faces the prospect of
tough budget years where every tax dollar must be spent judiciously. As the
members of the General Assembly work to craft a fiscally responsible budget and
also consider replacing the income tax as the state's primary revenue source
with an expanded sales tax, they should read our audit report and consider our
recommendation," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.
Under Missouri law, businesses
remitting sales and use taxes are allowed to retain 2 percent of sales taxes
payable to the DOR if the business remits payments in a timely manner. The
state originally established the discount so businesses could recover a portion
of their costs for compliance with state sales tax laws and to encourage timely
remittance of sales and use taxes. For fiscal year 2024, the discount resulted
in businesses retaining $184 million of sales and use tax collections.
In designating
Missouri's discount as the most generous in the nation, the report notes that
while some other states may have a higher percentage discount, they put a cap
on the amount of the discount that can be retained by businesses. The report
notes 27 other states have similar vendor discounts with nine having a lower
discount rate than Missouri or only applying the highest discount rate to a
limited dollar amount of sales tax collected. The remaining 18 have a ceiling
to limit the amount of the discount businesses can retain.
The report uses
the example of the state of Arkansas, which has a similar 2 percent timely
discount rate but also has a cap of $1,000 per month. If Missouri had a similar
cap in place it would have resulted in approximately $112 million in additional
state and local tax revenue during fiscal year 2024.
The audit
recommends that the General Assembly evaluate the timely sales tax discount and
consider the implementation of a monthly cap on the amount of discount
retained. The report also notes the DOR is not required to report and does not
routinely report the amount of timely discounts retained by businesses to the
General Assembly, and recommends changes to state law to require the department
to report this information annually.
The complete
audit of the DOR sales, use, and marijuana taxes can be found here.
