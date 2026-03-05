Army Residence Community Opens Its Doors to All Qualifying Seniors 62+

The ARC senior living community, home to more than 750 residents, spans 138 beautifully maintained acres in San Antonio, Texas The ARC is graced with beautiful interiors and friendly neighbors.

Historic Resident Vote Expands Access to 138-Acre Campus, World-Class Amenities, and Full Continuum of Care

Opening our doors more widely allows us to welcome new neighbors who share our spirit, have lived a life of purpose and are ready to embrace a retirement without compromise.” — Steve Fuller, CEO of The ARC

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Army Residence Community (ARC), a nonprofit 501(c)3 Life Plan community in northeast San Antonio, Texas has announced a landmark expansion of its residency eligibility. Following an overwhelmingly supportive resident vote and unanimous approval by the ARC Board of Directors, the ARC has officially opened residency to members of the general public who are 62 years of age or older and meet established financial requirements.The decision marks the most significant evolution in the ARC’s 39-year history — a carefully considered, resident-driven step that builds on the community’s legacy of expanding access over time. Founded in 1987 by a group of visionary retired Army generals, the ARC initially served senior career military officers before extending eligibility to all veterans and retired civilian federal employees. Now, for the first time, its doors are open to all qualifying seniors.“This is a natural and exciting next chapter for the ARC,” said Steve Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of the ARC. “Our founders envisioned a community built on shared values, meaningful fellowship, and the very best in senior living. Those values resonate with people from many walks of life. Opening our doors more widely allows us to welcome new neighbors who share our spirit, have lived a life of purpose and are ready to embrace a retirement without compromise.”This expansion comes from a position of financial strength. As the military has downsized over the years, the ARC has thoughtfully evolved to ensure the long-term vitality of a community that approximately 750 residents are proud to call home. The ARC employs nearly 400 San Antonians and has been a cornerstone of the city’s northeast side for nearly four decades.Life at the ARC spans 138 beautifully maintained acres and offers a lifestyle that rivals the finest resort communities in the country. Residents enjoy multiple dining venues, a covered indoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a golf putting green, fitness center, library, artist studio, a large chapel, hair salon and spa, a 100-seat movie theater, scheduled transportation, and a convenient on-site market. More than 100 resident-led clubs and organizations, over 200 scheduled activities each month, along with regular entertainment events and live performances, ensure an active, engaged, and deeply connected community.Among the ARC’s most meaningful distinctions is its full continuum of care — giving residents and their families confidence that every stage of aging is thoughtfully supported. Independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehab and skilled nursing services are all available on campus, allowing residents to age in place with dignity and peace of mind.“We are not changing who we are — we are expanding who we welcome,” said Fuller. “The values of service, integrity, and commitment that have guided the ARC for almost 40 years remain our foundation.”About the Army Residence Community:Founded in 1987, the Army Residence Community is a nonprofit 501(c)3 Life Plan community located at 7400 Crestway Drive in San Antonio, Texas. Spanning 138 acres in northeast San Antonio, the ARC is home to approximately 750 residents and offers a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. The ARC employs approximately 400 San Antonians and is one of the city’s most respected senior living communities. For information about residency, please visit armyresidence.com or call (210) 646-5300.

