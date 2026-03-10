GRANTvest Financial Group Announces Industry Recognition, Community Impact Expansion, and Strategic Vision for 2026

Cammayo, Caputo, Guenther, Wong, Drawbaugh GRANTvest Financial Group | Founders, Gregory Guenther & Anthony Caputo

Independent Fiduciary Firm Builds on National Industry Recognition While Deepening Commitment to Families, Education, and Community Giving

These firm-level recognitions reinforce what we’ve always believed... They’re a reflection of our team, our process, and the trust our clients place in us every day.” — Gregory Guenther

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRANTvest Financial Group, a fiduciary wealth management firm headquartered in New Jersey, today announced continued industry recognition, firm growth, and an expanded commitment to community involvement as it looks ahead to 2026. Co-founded and led by Gregory Guenther and Anthony Caputo , the firm has built its reputation around long-term relationships, fiduciary accountability, and meaningful impact, both for clients and the communities it serves.In 2025, GRANTvest Financial Group was recognized as an award-winning advisory firm by leading industry publications, including WealthManagement.com, AdvisorHub, Communities Choice, and InvestmentNews. These honors reflect the firm’s consistent focus on comprehensive planning, disciplined investment management, and a client-first fiduciary approach in an increasingly complex financial landscape.“These firm-level recognitions reinforce what we’ve always believed: that doing the right thing for clients, over the long term, still matters,” said Gregory Guenther, co-founder of GRANTvest Financial Group. “They’re a reflection of our team, our process, and the trust our clients place in us every day.”As part of its continued growth, GRANTvest is also expanding its long-standing commitment to community involvement. A cornerstone of that effort is the firm’s dedicated support of Liv Like a Unicorn , a local charity focused on helping children and families affected by pediatric cancer. GRANTvest provides ongoing support, planning guidance, and hands-on involvement to help families navigate the emotional and financial challenges that accompany serious childhood illness.“Community involvement isn’t something we treat as an add-on; it’s part of our responsibility,” said Anthony Caputo, co-founder of GRANTvest Financial Group. “Supporting children and families through organizations like Liv Like a Unicorn aligns directly with our values and the type of firm we want to continue building.”In addition, Guenther and Caputo remain actively involved in local K–8 schools and education initiatives, supporting youth development and school-based community efforts. Their continued engagement reflects a belief that long-term financial stewardship extends beyond portfolios and markets to education, opportunity, and the next generation.Looking ahead to 2026, GRANTvest Financial Group remains focused on sustainable growth, enhanced client experience, and thoughtful use of technology, while maintaining its core philosophy: prioritizing quality over quantity, operating as a fiduciary at all times, and building enduring relationships rooted in trust.About GRANTvest Financial Group:GRANTvest Financial Group is an independent and award-winning wealth management firm founded by Greg Guenther and Anthony Caputo. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management to individuals, families, and business owners across the United States. As fiduciaries, GRANTvest and its advisors are committed to acting in the best interests of their clients and delivering thoughtful, personalized advice. The firm’s diverse client base includes entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional athletes, and government employees. To learn more or schedule an introductory meeting, visit www.grantvest.com

