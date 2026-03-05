Advancing Climate Action Together is theme of MI Healthy Climate Conference

Join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) at the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference (MHCC) on April 21, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer committed Michigan to carbon neutrality by 2050, and in April 2022, released the MI Healthy Climate Plan to chart Michigan’s path forward. Since Michigan launched the Plan, the focus has shifted from goal setting to real-world implementation. This year's event will be the last MHCC under Governor Whitmer’s leadership and will focus on “Advancing Climate Action Together.”

The MHCC is expected to draw more than 900 attendees from local, state, and tribal governments, universities, community members, nonprofits, businesses, and climate leaders from across the state and nation to:

Report on the progress of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

Foster connection, conversation, and collaboration.

Inspire attendees with real-world examples of innovation and climate action.

Mobilize resources, technical support, and funding opportunities to empower communities and organizations to implement local climate initiatives and clean energy measures.

Celebrate the work being done to move climate action forward in Michigan.

This year’s conference sessions will include plenary talks, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, including a reception at the end of the day.

Check out the updated agenda.

Registration Fees:

General Admission: $200

Non-Profit/Government: $125

Community Members/Students: $75

Registration/Cancellation Deadline: April 13.