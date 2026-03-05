Submit Release
Maryland Park Service Online Reservations System Upgraded Ahead of 2026 Camping Season

The Maryland Park Service has successfully launched its new reservations management system, which provides visitors with a faster, more intuitive way to reserve campsites, cabins, mini-cabins, pavilions, and other amenities at 37 Maryland State Parks.

All reservations made prior to the February 24 launch were securely transferred to the new system. Visitors with existing reservations received an email with their new booking number following the transition. To access or manage an existing reservation, or to make a new one, visitors must activate their account at parkreservations.maryland.gov

Activating an account with the new reservation system includes setting up a new password, even for returning customers. Users simply enter the email address used to originally make the reservation in the updated system and click “Forgot Password” — a link will be emailed to reset the password. No new customer information will need to be entered.

Once registered, users can view their transferred reservations and make any necessary updates.

The upgraded platform delivers improved performance on desktop and mobile devices, a streamlined checkout process, and new communication tools, including optional text message notifications. Park amenities and reservation pricing remain unchanged, and the transaction fee structure is the same as under the previous system. Some camping policies have changed or been updated; a listing is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website for a full listing. 

The new system is part of a broader modernization effort to enhance customer service and improve the overall park planning experience. Customer support is available at 1-888-432-2267 to assist with account creation, locating reservations, and general questions about the new platform.

