Non-Partisan Report: DHS Shutdown's Human Toll – Federal Employees Miss Paychecks, Face Morale Crisis Amid Iran War

Report finds DHS shutdown leaves thousands of frontline homeland security workers without pay during Iran tensions, threatening retention and readiness.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building directly on No Shutdown Pay for Congress's March 4 report ("Negative Impacts of the Current U.S. Government Shutdown on National Security and Operations"), which detailed operational vulnerabilities including border strains, intelligence gaps, and heightened proxy risks amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, today's follow-up report shifts focus to the human costs borne by the essential workforce protecting our homeland.Titled "DHS Shutdown Enters Third Week: Federal Employees Miss Paychecks Amid Iran War Escalation – Impacts on Morale, Retention, and Homeland Readiness," the analysis examines how the partial DHS funding lapse (now in its 21st day since February 14) is causing frontline employees to miss or receive reduced paychecks, deepening financial hardships, eroding morale, and threatening long-term retention—issues that compound the security risks outlined yesterday by undermining the stability of the people who execute those critical missions.Key findings from the report include:• Thousands of TSA (61,000 essential officers), FEMA (13,000+), CISA (~3,500), and Coast Guard civilian personnel are experiencing partial or no pay in late February/early March cycles, with full misses hitting this week for many (e.g., TSA pay due March 3 impacted, some unpaid since February 16).• Despite retroactive back-pay guarantees under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act (GEFTA), delays force reliance on loans, credit, or family support—exacerbating recovery from the record 43-day shutdown last fall.• Morale is "crippled" (per Coast Guard leadership) and dropping 20-30% based on prior shutdown surveys, with unions like AFGE (representing 80,000+ DHS workers) urging immediate passage of the Shutdown Fairness Act (S. 3168/H.R. 7137) to ensure timely pay during lapses.• Retention risks rise 10-20% post-shutdown historically, with TSA turnover spiking 15-25% after previous lapses; repeated shutdowns this Congress (third in 2025-2026) signal instability, leading to 20-25% applicant drops and chronic vacancies (e.g., TSA 5-10%, Coast Guard ~5,000 short).• These workforce strains create cumulative fatigue and potential long-term gaps in homeland defense, making sustained readiness harder amid escalating Iranian proxy threats."This report complements Wednesday’s security-focused analysis by showing how the shutdown directly harms the dedicated federal employees who safeguard Americans—turning operational risks into a deeper, human crisis that worsens security over time," said Jack Magruder, Executive Director of No Shutdown Pay for Congress. "Missed paychecks, financial distress, and morale erosion affect real families and frontline readiness right now. Congress must end this DHS shutdown immediately to protect our nation and prevent these entirely unnecessary harms to essential government employees.”The full report, with verifiable data from union statements, congressional testimony, DHS contingency plans, and historical analyses, is available at www.shutdownpay.org/news No Shutdown Pay for Congress calls on Congress to immediately end the DHS shutdown and safeguard the pay and well-being of essential personnel.About No Shutdown Pay for CongressNo Shutdown Pay for Congress ( www.shutdownpay.org ) is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to ending government shutdowns and ensuring federal employees—including essential national security personnel—receive timely pay without disruption. Founded by Norman Understein and Jack Magruder, the organization promotes bipartisan solutions to prevent funding lapses that harm public safety, economic stability, and homeland defense.For the full follow-up report, interviews with Jack Magruder, or additional information, contact us using the information below.###

