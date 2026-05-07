New Waterfront Coworking Space Opens on Iconic Pier 70, Designed for Seattle’s Tech and AI Community

Exterior Private Office at Waterfront Workspaces Conference Room at Waterfront Workspaces Open Coworking at Waterfront Workspaces

Waterfront Workspaces has opened on Seattle’s Pier 70, offering newly renovated, flexible, and high-quality offices for Seattle's growing tech community.

We’ve created a space that’s professional and forward-thinking, where founders, executives, and growing teams can connect with the tech community, host meaningful events, and build real momentum.” — Mark Burge, Founder and CEO of Flex Workspace Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterfront Workspaces has officially opened in the heart of downtown Seattle. Located at 2801 Alaskan Way on the historic Pier 70, the newly renovated office space is now open to professionals seeking flexible, high-quality workspace along the city's central waterfront.Waterfront Workspaces introduces a modern work-life hub designed to support focused work, collaboration, and a growing technology hub. Established in 1902, Pier 70 provides a distinctive setting featuring sweeping views of Elliott Bay, soaring timber ceilings, and direct access to Seattle’s newly reimagined 20-acre waterfront.“Opening on Pier 70 puts us at the intersection of Seattle’s waterfront lifestyle and downtown’s business core,” says Mark Burge, Founder and CEO of Flex Workspace Solutions, the operating force behind Waterfront Workspaces. “We’ve created a space that’s professional and forward-thinking, where founders, executives, and growing teams can connect with the tech community, host meaningful events, and build real momentum.”A CENTRAL HUB FOR WORK, EVENTS, AND SEATTLE'S TECH ECOSYSTEMPositioned within one of the nation’s most influential technology and innovation ecosystems, the space is more than just an office - it’s an active hub for connection within Seattle’s tech community. With two full floors dedicated to coworking and event space, Waterfront Workspaces regularly hosts large-scale industry events and professional gatherings, including technology showcases, founder talks, and networking experiences with more than 1,000 attendees.This emphasis on community is intentional: members don’t just work here, they plug directly into a broader community of builders, operators, and innovators shaping the future of tech in Seattle.A HOMEBASE FOR SEATTLE'S AI STARTUP COMMUNITYWaterfront Workspaces has partnered with AI House to support Seattle’s rapidly growing AI startup ecosystem. Located in the same building, the collaboration creates a unique environment where founders, builders, and investors can connect through curated programming and community-driven events.Through this partnership, members gain direct proximity to one of the city’s most active AI communities, with ongoing access to networking opportunities, industry events, and founder-focused programming hosted by AI House.Whether you're an early-stage founder or a scaling startup building your team, Waterfront Workspaces provides not just flexible office space, but a strategic advantage - placing you inside a high-density network of talent, capital, and innovation. Click here to explore upcoming events and programming through AI House.DESIGNED FOR PRODUCTIVITY AND CONNECTIONInside the three-story space, members will find a polished, business-forward environment supported by the amenities today’s professionals expect. Waterfront Workspaces offers:- Private offices- Meeting rooms- Coworking memberships- Virtual business addresses- Flexible event spaceThe location features high-speed internet, modern conference rooms, comfortable lounges, and thoughtfully designed common areas that support both focused work and collaboration.GRAND OPENING OFFERTo introduce local organizations to the space, Waterfront Workspaces is offering complimentary first-time use of select workspace options, including meeting rooms, day offices, and event space. Groups and professionals who are interested can request access by submitting an inquiry through the company’s website using code PIER70. A staff member will follow up to confirm availability and scheduling.Seattle professionals may now reserve offices and memberships ahead of the grand opening event. Private tours are available by appointment.Waterfront Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

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