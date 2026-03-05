VERZA TV Expands into Sports Arena as Official Sponsor of Warriors Series III at Madison Square Garden

Warriors Series III is sponsored by VERZA TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the U.S.-based mobile-first vertical micro-drama streaming platform, today announced its sponsorship of Warriors Series III, taking place March 7, 2026 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.The sponsorship marks VERZA TV’s official expansion into the male and female sports world, signaling the beginning of an exciting new partnership with elite combat sports programming and a strategic move into live-event activation.Warriors Series III represents the third collaboration between Warriors Cup and K-Series, and the first time a co-promotion between the two will take place at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater. The event features 21 professional and amateur Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts, including 6 female bouts including the long awaited Co-Main event between Ashley Blanco and Susan Wallace, and headlined by a WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanomtom Welterweight Title fight, bringing internationally recognized championship competition to New York City.The event is sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai and the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), and will stream live worldwide via WarriorsCup.tv, with an expected live audience of 3,500 attendees and a strong global digital reach.“VERZA TV is built on bold, high-energy storytelling, and there’s no better alignment than male and female world-class combat sports,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of VERZA TV. “Warriors Series III represents the type of premium, adrenaline-driven content that resonates with our 25 to 55 female driven audience. This is the first step in bringing VERZA into the sports arena, and we’re just getting started. Showcasing women in sports is very important to us”With a core audience spanning Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA crossover fans, Warriors Series III provides VERZA TV direct engagement with a highly active and digitally native demographic. The sponsorship aligns with VERZA’s broader strategy to integrate live entertainment, cultural moments, and athletic storytelling into its expanding content ecosystem.As VERZA TV continues to grow its library of premium vertical micro-dramas, reality content, and red carpet programming, the partnership with Warriors Series III signals the platform’s intent to expand beyond traditional streaming categories and into live sports, athlete-driven content, and event-based programming.Warriors Series III will take place March 7, 2026 at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater in New York City and will stream live worldwide via WarriorsCup.tv.Purchase tickets to Warriors Series III here ABOUT VERZA TVVERZA TV is a U.S.-based mobile-first micro-drama streaming platform redefining entertainment for the vertical era. Founded by Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV delivers premium scripted and unscripted programming designed for today’s mobile audience, blending Hollywood credibility with next-generation storytelling innovation.MEDIA CONTACTCEO and Founder Alan Mruvka is available for comment on request.MediaJessica MeiselsFingerprint Communicationsjessica@fingerprintcom.netBrad DeClouetDirector of Publicity, VERZA TVbrad@verzatv.com

