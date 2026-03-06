Sasson Fine Silver Celebrates a Silver Jubilee — 25 Years of Legacy, Craftsmanship & Timeless Elegance

Sasson Fine Silver - Brooklyn, New York

Sasson Fine Silver, the elite purveyor of fine antique and estate sterling silver, proudly commemorates its Silver Jubilee - 25 years of business excellence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2000 by visionary curator Raymond Sasson, the company marks this milestone with deep gratitude to its loyal clientele, collaborators, and the vibrant community of collectors who have sustained its legacy. Reaching a quarter-century in business is a rare achievement in any industry. For Sasson Fine Silver, it reflects not just longevity, but steadfast devotion to preserving and celebrating the beauty of sterling silver — a material that, like the business itself, embodies resilience, elegance, and timelessness.

“As long as I am able, I will continue to offer the largest and most extensive collection of fine American antique and estate sterling silver,” said Raymond Sasson. “It’s in my blood. Sharing my knowledge, my passion, and my collection — it’s what I was meant to do.”

Over the past 25 years, Sasson Fine Silver has become synonymous with curation, craftsmanship, and legacy. The journey has traversed economic highs and lows — from post-9/11 recovery, through the financial crisis of 2008, to the global disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic — each chapter underscoring the company’s resilience and commitment to its mission.

The Silver Jubilee celebration recognizes not only this remarkable history but also the cultural significance of silver itself. Traditionally associated with purity, strength, and reflection, sterling silver symbolizes what Sasson Fine Silver stands for — permanence, beauty, and the preservation of heritage beyond fleeting trends. Looking toward the future, Sasson Fine Silver remains devoted to educating new generations about the artistic and historical value of silver. The company’s mission extends beyond commerce to stewardship — helping enthusiasts and collectors alike discover the stories within each piece, and ensuring these heirlooms find cherished homes for years to come.

To commemorate this milestone, Sasson Fine Silver has been featured in Modern Luxury Magazine, highlighting the brand’s founding principles, its evolution, and its enduring relevance in a world captivated by impermanent trends.

Founded in 2000 and located in Brooklyn, New York, Sasson Fine Silver sources and curates an extensive collection of fine American antique and estate sterling silver. With a focus on craftsmanship, historical significance, and approachable luxury, the company serves collectors, designers, and admirers of enduring beauty.

