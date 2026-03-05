Best Coast Collective Surpasses $250 Million in Closed Transactions Solidifying Position Among Bay Area Real Estate

Best Coast Collective is an all-women, top 1.5% ranked real estate team serving the SF Bay Area under Engel & Völkers. Founded by Blakely Hull.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Coast Collective, a premier real estate team operating under Engel & Völkers, today announced it has surpassed $250 million in closed transactions, cementing its status as one of the highest-producing teams in the San Francisco Bay Area. The milestone reflects the team's commitment to a client-first philosophy that prioritizes education, innovation, and personalized service over traditional sales tactics.Founded by Blakely Hull, a former global leader at Uber, Best Coast Collective has distinguished itself through an education-based approach and innovative use of technology that has disrupted traditional real estate practices. The team's results speak for themselves: clients write an average of just 1.3 offers before winning their home, compared to the industry standard of 4-5 offers,a statistic that underscores the team's strategic approach to competitive Bay Area bidding situations."Disruption is in our DNA, but it's what today's market demands," said Hull. "We have the ability to structure our approach and our deals differently,utilizing new technology, new partnerships, and new ways of operating. We're not about sales; we're about connecting with our clients and empowering them with the information and tools they need to make confident decisions."A Different Kind of Real Estate TeamBest Coast Collective operates under a distinct philosophy captured in the team's manifesto: "We sell homes, not houses. We share expertise, not hoard it. We demystify the market, not complicate it. We earn long-lasting trust, not one-off commissions."This approach has resonated deeply with Bay Area buyers and sellers navigating one of the nation's most competitive housing markets. The team's business comes exclusively from referrals and their professional network,a testament to the exceptional service they provide and the relationships they build.Hull's background uniquely positions her to understand both the analytical and human sides of real estate transactions. With six years of experience in human resources, she developed deep expertise in understanding how people work,skills she now applies to negotiate the best possible deals for her clients. Her tenure as a global leader at Uber instilled an appreciation for technology-driven disruption and scalable solutions."As a former teacher, I absolutely love taking the complex world of real estate and breaking it down, one step at a time," Hull explained. "We teach and empower our clients to be experts, so they can feel confident that they're making the smartest real estate decisions. My motto has always been, 'if there's a will, there's a way,' and you can count on us to bring creative, personalized solutions to crush your goals."Comprehensive Bay Area CoverageThe all-women team serves buyers and sellers across the entire Bay Area, reflecting the "Best Coast" brand promise that extends beyond San Francisco's borders. The team's coverage spans:San Francisco: Serving all neighborhoods across the city, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, Cow Hollow, Marina, Hayes Valley, NoPa, Lower Pacific Heights, Cole Valley, Presidio Heights, Noe Valley, Eureka Valley, and more.North Bay: Serving all of Marin County,Mill Valley, Sausalito, Tiburon, Corte Madera, San Rafael, and beyond,as well as Sonoma Wine Country.East Bay: Serving all of Alameda County, including Oakland (Montclair, Trestle Glen, Rockridge), Berkeley, and Piedmont, plus Lafayette and Orinda in Contra Costa County.Peninsula: Serving all of San Mateo County, including San Mateo, San Carlos, Burlingame, Belmont, and surrounding communities.Recent transactions demonstrate the team's versatility across price points and property types. Highlights include a $7.25 million Sonoma estate that required creative marketing strategies in a challenging luxury market, a $4.2 million Central Richmond family home won against multiple competing offers, and a Russian Hill property sold off-market where buyers were able to assume the seller's loan at a 3.5% interest rate.PropTech Leadership and InnovationHull has established herself as a sought-after PropTech advisor, maintaining partnerships with cutting-edge technology companies to offer clients services unavailable through traditional brokerages. This forward-thinking approach includes embracing artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to enhance the client experience."We closely follow the disruption happening in real estate and partner with various organizations to ensure we are always offering the most cutting-edge services to our clients," Hull noted. "We have the acumen to creatively navigate hiccups when they happen, whether that's during the transaction or beyond."The team's innovative approach has earned recognition from major media outlets and industry publications, establishing Best Coast Collective as a thought leader in Bay Area real estate.The Team Behind the SuccessBest Coast Collective's success stems from a carefully assembled team that brings diverse perspectives and complementary skill sets to every client engagement. Co-founder Cynthia Kellogg brings experience from both the hospitality industry and Silicon Valley startups. After earning her real estate license at a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky, Montana, she joined a robotics startup where she handled sales, product design, and stakeholder management before committing fully to real estate. Her transition from Redfin's high-volume model to Best Coast Collective reflected her commitment to quality over quantity."I kept coming back to real estate and decided to fully commit," Kellogg said. "Once I met Blakely, I knew we were the perfect match, and the rest is history."The team is supported by Reese, who manages organization, paperwork, and marketing efforts while embracing AI tools to enhance workflows, and Jennifer, a transaction coordinator who ensures every detail is handled with precision to protect clients throughout the process.Client Success StoriesThe team's client-first approach has generated a loyal following and consistently glowing reviews. Recent clients have praised Best Coast Collective for transforming what is often a stressful process into a confident, empowering experience."My wife and I had an incredible experience working with Blakely as first time homebuyers. We won our dream home on our first offer, under budget," said Matt, a recent client. "The journey was just as delightful as the end result, and that's a testament to the preparation and hustle Blakely puts into her craft. Blakely has a wealth of knowledge about Bay Area real estate, and always made time to ensure our questions were answered and we felt comfortable navigating a high-stress process. Blakely spent hours educating us about the local market so we could feel savvy and empowered to make decisions quickly. We couldn't be happier with our decision to work with Blakely and we are customers for life!"Another client, Kim G., experienced firsthand the team's ability to turn around a challenging home search: "My husband and I call Blakely and Cynthia the Wonder Twins. When we started working with them we had been looking for a house for 7 months, losing all of our bids. We had all but given up before sitting down to talk with them. Within an hour, we knew that they understood what we wanted and that they would negotiate for us. They then showed us ONE place: the one we now live in. This wasn't luck, it was Wonder Twins genius. These women are the real deal."Client CommitmentBest Coast Collective's commitment to clients is built on five core promises: to ensure clients are heard, in control, educated, protected, and ultimately winners in their real estate transactions."We are about discovering the core of our clients' aspirations,and creating an individualized roadmap to realize their dreams," Hull said. "When partnering with us, we get to know each other on a personal basis. We want to hear about who you are and your lifestyle, not just how many bedrooms you need."This personalized approach has generated a loyal client base and consistent five-star reviews praising the team's knowledge, responsiveness, and genuine care for client outcomes.About Best Coast CollectiveBest Coast Collective is a top-ranked real estate team serving the San Francisco Bay Area, operating as Global Real Estate Advisors at Engel & Völkers. Ranked in the top 1.5% of agents and teams nationwide and members of the Bay Area Top Agent Network, the team specializes in residential sales for buyers and sellers across San Francisco, Marin County, the East Bay, Peninsula, and Wine Country. The team's mission is simple: to empower clients to make smart real estate decisions that enrich their lives. 