Prestigious Recognition: Chinese Culture Week Wins 'Marketing Campaign of the Year'

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) is honoured to announce that its flagship programme, Chinese Culture Week (CCW), has been awarded the Marketing Campaign of the Year at the 2026 China-Scotland Business Awards, hosted by the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC).

The CBBC is the UK’s national business network promoting trade and investment with China, providing expert guidance, market insight, and access to senior networks that support organisations of all sizes to grow and succeed in China and the UK. Founded over 70 years ago, the organisation plays a central role in shaping bilateral commercial and cultural ties.

The China-Scotland Business Awards are presented annually at the Chinese Burns Supper, CBBC’s flagship black-tie networking event that fuses traditional Scottish Burns Night celebrations with the vibrancy of Chinese New Year. The event brings together senior business, government, and cultural leaders to celebrate outstanding contributions to Scotland–China engagement.

CCW was recognised for its innovative, cross-border marketing strategy that combined live festival experiences with China-facing digital narratives, creating a two-way cultural bridge between Scottish audiences and Chinese communities. The campaign stood out for integrating youth-led storytelling, immersive cultural programming, and targeted online engagement—advancing Scotland’s cultural presence in China while elevating Chinese cultural brands in Scotland.

This award highlights CCW’s role in building meaningful cultural connection and demonstrates how creative marketing can strengthen international relationships and foster commercial and cultural collaboration.

