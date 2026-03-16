REVEL Realty’s REVUP Agent Accelerator Gains Strong Internal Momentum, Next Session Begins Late March

REVEL agents engaged in REVUP, the intensive eight-week coaching program designed to sharpen skills, build systems, and boost real-world results. A glimpse at REVUP’s upcoming sessions, featuring top-performing agents and industry experts sharing insights, strategies, and mentorship with REVEL agents. A glimpse at REVUP’s Agent Accelerator, an eight-week program where REVEL agents focus on mindset, systems, lead generation, and marketing to drive consistent results.

REVEL’s REVUP program gives agents practical coaching, systems, and accountability in an eight-week intensive to drive measurable results and business growth.

REVUP gives our agents clarity, confidence, and consistency, equipping them to grow their business and deliver exceptional client results.” — Nicki Serravalle, Founder

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage continues to invest in agent performance and professional growth through REVUP — The Agent Accelerator, an intensive coaching and development program created exclusively for REVEL agents. The next eight-week session is scheduled to begin in the final week of March.

Designed as a production-focused experience rather than traditional sales training, REVUP delivers practical strategies, systems, and accountability intended to produce measurable results in today’s competitive real estate environment. Weekly live sessions are led by REVEL Head Coaches and top-producing agents, emphasizing real-world application and immediate implementation.

Previous sessions have drawn significant participation, with more than 100 agents attending each week — a level of engagement that underscores the program’s perceived value and growing influence within the brokerage.

“REVUP was created to give our agents clarity, confidence, and consistency in their business,” said Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “The strong turnout reflects how committed our agents are to continuous improvement and long-term success.”

The curriculum addresses the core pillars of a sustainable real estate business, including lead generation, client experience, listing strategies, negotiation skills, marketing mindset, and long-term business planning. Sessions progress from foundational principles to advanced conversion strategies, helping participants develop repeatable systems for ongoing performance.

REVUP forms part of REVEL’s broader ecosystem of agent support, complementing initiatives such as mentorship opportunities, leadership masterminds, and operational programs designed to strengthen administrative and business infrastructure across the company.

“Real estate success requires constant evolution,” said Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “Programs like REVUP ensure our agents are equipped to navigate market shifts while continuing to deliver exceptional service.”

In addition to skill development, the program fosters collaboration among participants, creating a network of accountability and peer support across REVEL’s offices. This shared learning environment reinforces the brokerage’s culture of teamwork, positivity, and collective progress.

As market conditions continue to evolve, REVEL views structured coaching and performance systems as essential to maintaining agent confidence, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Enrollment for REVUP is limited to REVEL agents, reflecting the brokerage’s commitment to investing directly in the success of its own professionals.

[About REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage]

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage is a fast-growing Ontario-based real estate company with more than 550 agents operating across 45+ locations. Known for its collaborative culture, global connections, innovative marketing capabilities, and agent-focused support systems, REVEL empowers real estate professionals to build scalable businesses while delivering exceptional client service.

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