North Fulton Treatment Center Expands Opioid Addiction Treatment With Methadone and Buprenorphine Programs in Georgia

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Fulton Treatment Center, one of Georgia’s highest rated opioid addiction treatment providers, has announced expanded clinic hours and continued access to its comprehensive medication assisted treatment programs using Methadone and Buprenorphine . The expanded hours are designed to better serve individuals and families across the North Fulton community who are seeking safe, effective treatment for opioid use disorder.For more than two decades, North Fulton Treatment Center has provided professional, confidential, and individualized addiction treatment services for individuals struggling with opioid dependence. The center’s programs combine medication assisted treatment with counseling and supportive services that address the physical, emotional, and behavioral aspects of recovery.The newly expanded hours allow patients greater flexibility when accessing care, making it easier for individuals balancing work, family responsibilities, or other commitments to receive consistent treatment and support.“Our goal has always been to make high quality opioid addiction treatment accessible and respectful for every person who walks through our doors,” said Melissa Goodwin, LPC, MAC, Founder and Clinical Director of North Fulton Treatment Center. “By expanding our hours, we are removing barriers and ensuring that people in our community can access life saving treatment when they need it.”Evidence Based Medication Assisted Treatment:North Fulton Treatment Center specializes in medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction using Methadone and Buprenorphine. These medications are widely recognized by medical professionals and federal health agencies as some of the most effective tools available for treating opioid use disorder.Methadone treatment works by stabilizing brain chemistry, reducing cravings, and preventing withdrawal symptoms, allowing patients to regain stability and focus on rebuilding their lives. Buprenorphine offers similar benefits with a different pharmacological approach that helps individuals manage dependence while lowering the risk of misuse.At North Fulton Treatment Center, medication assisted treatment is paired with counseling and behavioral support services. This comprehensive approach helps patients address the underlying factors that contribute to addiction while developing healthier coping strategies and long term recovery skills.Serving the North Fulton and Greater Georgia Community:Located in the North Fulton area, the treatment center serves patients from Roswell, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, and surrounding communities throughout Georgia. As the opioid crisis continues to affect families across the state, access to effective and compassionate treatment remains critical.North Fulton Treatment Center has built a strong reputation for providing ethical, client focused care that prioritizes dignity and privacy. The clinic is known for creating an environment where patients feel respected, supported, and understood throughout their recovery journey.Under Melissa Goodwin’s leadership, the organization has remained committed to delivering individualized care rather than a one size fits all approach to treatment.A Longstanding Commitment to Recovery:Melissa Goodwin founded North Fulton Treatment Center with a vision of creating a treatment environment where patients receive thoughtful, individualized care rather than rushed or impersonal services.Goodwin earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of West Georgia and her Master of Professional Counseling from Argosy University. Over the course of her career, she has gained extensive experience working with individuals and families affected by substance use disorders and addiction.Her leadership has helped establish North Fulton Treatment Center as one of the most trusted opioid treatment providers in Georgia.“Addiction treatment should never feel transactional or impersonal,” Goodwin said. “Every patient deserves respect, clinical excellence, and the opportunity to rebuild their life with dignity.”Addressing the Opioid Crisis Through Community Focused Care:The opioid crisis continues to impact communities across Georgia, with thousands of individuals seeking treatment for opioid use disorder each year. Medication assisted treatment programs such as those offered at North Fulton Treatment Center are considered a gold standard approach for addressing opioid dependence.By combining medication management, counseling, and long term support, these programs help reduce overdose risk, stabilize patients, and create a pathway toward sustained recovery.With expanded clinic hours and continued dedication to patient centered care, North Fulton Treatment Center aims to ensure that individuals struggling with opioid addiction can access the treatment and support they need.About North Fulton Treatment Center:North Fulton Treatment Center is a highly rated opioid addiction treatment provider located in Roswell, Georgia. Founded by Melissa Goodwin, LPC, MAC, the center specializes in medication assisted treatment using Methadone and Buprenorphine combined with counseling and recovery support services. 