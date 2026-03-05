Austin Interior Designer Laura Williams Named Austin Under 40 Finalist in Architecture, Construction, & Design

Austin 40 Under 40 2026 Austin 40 Under 40 Finalists 2026

Living Oak Interior Design founder recognized among Austin's most accomplished professionals under 40 ahead of the 27th Annual AU40 Gala on May 9

I’m proud to be recognized alongside so many incredible Austin leaders. This city has given so much to Living Oak, and everything we build here is an effort to give that back through thoughtful design” — Laura Williams

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Oak Interior Design, an Austin based luxury residential design studio , today announced that founder and principal designer Laura Williams has been named a finalist for the 2026 Austin Under 40 Awards (AU40) in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Design category.Now in its 27th year, the Austin Under 40 Awards celebrate the city's most accomplished young professionals across 18 categories. Hosted by the Young Men’s Business League of Austin and benefiting Austin Sunshine Camps, the annual gala brings together 500 leaders, finalists, and supporters each spring. The 2026 ceremony will take place on May 9 at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin.Williams founded Living Oak Interior Design in 2021 after a successful corporate marketing career that included roles at Estée Lauder, Disney Music Group, and Clear Channel Communications. Entirely self-taught, she launched the firm after transforming her own homes and discovering an instinct for creating spaces that are both refined and deeply livable. What began as a solo practice has grown into a thriving team of seven.Living Oak specializes in whole home transformations and new construction projects, guiding clients from concept through installation across Austin’s most sought-after neighborhoods and beyond. The studio has earned national recognition including an HGTV Designer of the Year nomination in 2025, inclusion in Architectural Digest’s AD PRO Directory, and features in House Beautiful, Elle Decor, Southern Living, and Martha Stewart Living.In addition to her design work, Williams hosts the “Here With Laura” podcast, a series of conversations with creative entrepreneurs and business leaders. She also oversees Living Oak Home Decor, a retail shop at 1703 W. Koenig Lane in Austin’s emerging Design Row neighborhood, and leads the studio’s annual Design For A Cause charity event, which benefits The Children’s Therapy Spot.“Being selected as an AU40 finalist is a meaningful honor, and I’m proud to be recognized alongside so many incredible Austin leaders. This city has given so much to Living Oak, and everything we build here is an effort to give that back through thoughtful design and genuine community.”— Laura Williams, Founder and Principal Designer, Living Oak Interior DesignThe 2026 AU40 gala takes place May 9, 2026 at the JW Marriott Austin. Tickets and information are available at austinunder40.org.About Living Oak Interior DesignLiving Oak Interior Design is an Austin-based luxury residential design studio founded by Laura Williams in 2021. The studio specializes in whole home transformations and new construction projects, guiding clients from concept through installation with a focus on timeless, personalized interiors. Living Oak serves clients across Austin’s most prestigious neighborhoods and nationally. The studio is located at 1703 W. Koenig Lane, Austin, TX 78756. Learn more at livingoak.com.

