Colon Cancer Is Rising in Younger Adults, and Many Are Diagnosed at Later Stages

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Physicians at Gastro of the Rockies urge Colorado residents not to overlook growing trend in early onset cancer.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and physicians at Gastroenterology of the Rockies are urging Colorado residents not to overlook a growing trend: colorectal cancer is increasing among adults younger than 50 — and many are being diagnosed at more advanced stages, reported in JAMA.

“Colon cancer in the past was thought to be a disease of middle and advanced age,” said Nathan Susnow, MD, gastroenterologist with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “But that has changed and now we are seeing younger patients who often present with more aggressive and advanced disease.”

National research suggests that in adults under 50, colorectal cancer incidence has increased for decades, while it has steadily declined in older adults—which is most likely from routine screening. The American Cancer Society reports that colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50 and the second leading cause in women in this age group.

In response to these trends, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society recommend that average-risk adults begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45 — five years earlier than previous guidelines from the American College of Gastroenterology.

Studies published in JAMA Network have documented increasing incidence in younger adults, while research presented by the American College of Surgeons shows younger patients are more likely to be diagnosed with later-stage disease, partly because symptoms may be dismissed or screening has not yet begun.

“Colon cancer is often referred to as a silent disease, meaning some people won’t notice symptoms,” Dr. Susnow said.

Key Reminders About Colon Cancer

Average-risk adults should begin screening at age 45

Those with a family history of colorectal cancer or certain medical conditions may need earlier screening

If you have a family history or personal history of colon cancer, stool tests are not FDA approved for people in this group.

Symptoms to watch for: rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain or changes in bowel habits, like constipation or diarrhea

Request a medical consultation with persistent symptoms—regardless of age

“Most colon cancers can be prevented by undergoing screening colonoscopy and removing polyps. And additionally, when colon cancer is detected during screening, it is more likely to be found at an early and often curable stage,” Dr. Susnow said. “Awareness and timely screening can make a measurable difference in your health and peace of mind.”

For more information about colorectal cancer screening, visit us online at givisit.com.

