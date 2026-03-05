Director Christopher M. Allport and Crossover Sensation TAKE3 Unveil High-Octane Reimagining of ABBA’s 'Waterloo'

Take3 Waterloo

A Genre-Defying Fusion of Classical Virtuosity and Stadium Rock Energy Reinvents the Iconic Disco Anthem

Allport’s ability to capture our 'Rock Meets Bach' energy and translate it into a masterful visual palette has set a new standard for how we present our music to the world” — Lindsay Deutsch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed director Christopher M. Allport has joined forces with the powerhouse trio TAKE3 to release a visually stunning and sonically explosive cover of ABBA’s 1974 classic, “ Waterloo .” The collaboration breathes new life into the iconic disco anthem, blending classical virtuosity with the raw energy of a stadium rock performance.A Fusion of Classical Precision and Rock Energy TAKE3, renowned for their signature "Rock Meets Bach" arrangements, features three world-class soloists who defy genre boundaries:* Lindsay Deutsch (Violin): A virtuosic force whose stage presence anchors the group’s high-energy performances.* Alexa Constantine (Keyboard): A concert pianist who transcends traditional expectations, delivering a performance with the flair of a rock star.* Georgia Bourderionnet (Cello/Bass): Providing the soulful foundation of the group with flawless command over both acoustic and electric strings.The "Waterloo" project serves as a cinematic celebration of the trio’s magnetic chemistry. Under Allport’s direction, the music video transforms the metaphor of "surrender" into a vibrant display of color, light, and synchronized choreography.A Reconnection of Creative Minds:The collaboration marks a heartfelt professional reunion for Lindsay Deutsch and Christopher M. Allport. The two first crossed paths as teenagers while working on various Disney engagements. Decades later, their shared history fuels a shorthand of creative excellence that is palpable in every frame of the new release.The Allport Vision:Christopher M. Allport’s involvement elevates the production from a standard music video to a sophisticated visual experience. By utilizing a meticulous "palate of color" and innovative staging, Allport captures the essence of TAKE3’s live shows—blending the discipline of the concert hall with the uninhibited spirit of a rock arena. His direction ensures that the technical brilliance of the trio is matched by a cinematic magic that keeps global audiences spellbound.About TAKE3:TAKE3 is a crossover trio that specializes in "off-the-charts" arrangements of pop and classical favorites. With frequent global tour dates, they continue to delight audiences by bridging the gap between the conservatory and the stadium.Official Websites:

Waterloo Music Video

