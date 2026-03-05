NEIL H. FISHMAN SELECTED FOR TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Neil Fishman at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS, President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA in Boynton Beach, Florida, was recently selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the accounting profession.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Neil H. Fishman has proven himself an extraordinary professional and expert in his field. A chapter in Volume 3 will be dedicated to each honoree. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience, Neil Fishman has established himself as a leading expert in the field. As President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA, a renowned accounting firm in Boynton Beach, Florida, he has demonstrated his prowess as a dynamic, results-oriented leader. His extensive credentials, including certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, forensic certified public accountant, and certified anti-money laundering specialist, underscore his comprehensive knowledge. His firm, Fishman Associates, offers a diverse range of financial services, from personal tax preparation to IRS representation and negotiation, forensic accounting, and business consulting.Before embarking on his current career path, Neil Fishman earned his degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta. Mr. Fishman has been in practice since 1989 and holds CPA licenses from both New York and Florida.Throughout his illustrious career, Neil Fishman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2019, 2024 and 2025 , Accounting Today honored Mr. Fishman by including him in their esteemed list of the “100 Most Influential People in The Profession.” In 2022, he was awarded the prestigious NCCPAP Gold Award for his exceptional service to the organization and the profession and in 2024 he was awarded Top Executive of the Year in Accounting by IAOTP. Last year he received The Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.Along with his accomplished professional journey, Mr. Fishman is a member of several esteemed organizations, including the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), where he served as President from 2018-2020 and again in 2024-2026 ,the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA), the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and the Forensic CPA Society. He is also a representative for NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison's office at the Internal Revenue Service.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Fishman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Neil is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Fishman attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and golfing. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Neil Fishman please visit: www.fishmanassoc.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

